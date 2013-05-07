* HSI +0.6 pct, H-shares +1 pct; CSI300 +0.2 pct
* Material sectors rally ahead of China April data dump
* Macau casinos lifted by SJM's positive Q1 earnings
* GOME jumps after rare profit alert
By Clement Tan and Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, May 7 Hong Kong and China shares
lingered at multi-week highs in choppy trade on Tuesday as
investors brace for a slew of April Chinese data that could
offer clues on the recovery in the world's second-largest
economy.
But index gains came in weak bourse turnover, with several
earnings-related announcements driving the more significant
moves in the Macau casino and the Chinese consumer sectors on
the day.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.6 percent at 23,047.1
points, stymied by chart resistance at the March 11 closing high
at about 23,090.8. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1 percent.
"The 23,000 level is pretty strong resistance on the Hang
Seng Index, so investors are taking some profits on the
outperformers for now," said Larry Jiang, chief investment
strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities.
The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 of
the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings each inched
up 0.2 percent, staying at their respective highest in about two
weeks.
Shanghai volume slipped for the first time in four sessions,
but stayed just above its average in the last month. Hong Kong
turnover equalled its 20-day moving average for the first time
in more than a week.
Fresh impetus could come from a slew of April China data,
starting with trade on Wednesday and inflation on Thursday, with
money supply and loan growth expected from Friday.
On Tuesday, Chinese financials were broadly weaker after a
recent strong run. CITIC Securities ,
China's largest listed brokerage, fell 3 percent from its
highest in almost two months in Hong Kong.
But some growth-sensitive counters which have been battered
recently saw the bigger percentage gains. Aluminum Corporation
of China (Chalco) jumped 5.2 percent in its
best day since Jan. 10, the height of the beta rally at the
start of the year.
The H-share listing of Chalco, whose earnings visibility
remains unclear given excess overcapacity and slowing demand, is
still down 15 percent this year, compared to the 2.8 percent
decline on the China Enterprises Index.
PATCHY CHINA RECOVERY
Earnings-related announcements drove some of the other more
significant moves on the day in a sign that earnings recovery
will be patchy and remain heavily company-specific.
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial suffered their worst
daily loss in more than four years, tumbling 12 percent to their
lowest since last September after the sports shoe maker warned
of a downturn in its first-quarter earnings due to rising costs
and lower operating efficiency.
On the other hand, a rare profit alert lifted the shares of
GOME Electrical Appliances, China's second-largest
home appliance retail chain operator, up 4.9 percent to six-week
highs.
SJM Holdings climbed 3 percent after the Macau
casino operator posted a 12 percent year-on-year increase in
first-quarter net profit late on Monday, spurring gains for much
of its Macau rivals.
A total of 67 percent of all China-listed companies that
have reported first quarter earnings have missed expectations
with the materials and informational technology sectors
accounting for the most disappointments, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Previous upgrades in earnings expectations were led by the
banking and utilities sectors, but with further upside seen
limited for those sectors, any further upgrade optimism could be
misplaced, said Goldman Sachs strategists in a note dated May 5.