* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.8 pct, CSI300 -2.0 pct
* China property sinks after beijing tightens pre-sales
requirement
* Jiangxi Copper drops after Macquarie downgrade
* StanChart rebounds from more than 5-month closing low
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 14 Chinese shares were headed for
their worst daily loss in three weeks on Tuesday, dragging Hong
Kong markets into the red, after official media suggested that
Beijing is unlikely to ease policy despite patchy April economic
data.
The Chinese property sector was also hit by fears of more
tightening after the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper
reported that developers looking to obtain pre-sales licenses
for new housing projects in Beijing now require both the
approval of the deputy mayor and the housing bureau.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2 percent. The Shanghai
Composite Index shed 1.6 percent. Both indexes are now
due for their worst loss since April 23.
Weakness in the mainland forced a reversal of early gains in
Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 percent, while
the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong slid 0.8 percent, retreating further from a
two-month closing high recorded last Friday.
"The latest set of data suggests the economy remains
sluggish, and with policy easing looking unlikely, we might be
see more weakness when investors sell off the small and mid-cap
names, which have been outperforming on the year," said Zhang
Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong Securities.
On Tuesday, the CSI500 of small- and mid-cap names
listed in the mainland fell 1.8 percent, but is still up nearly
8 percent on the year. This compares to the 1.7 percent loss on
the CSI300 and 2.8 percent loss for the Shanghai Composite.
Factory output growth and fixed-asset investment in the
world's second-largest economy were weaker than expected last
month, but the China Securities Journal reported that Beijing
could tolerate 7 percent growth, compared to the current 8
percent annual target.
Commodities counters were among the biggest percentage
losers. Jiangxi Copper is set for its
third-straight loss in Hong Kong, falling 3.1 percent. Its
Shanghai listing shed 2.4 percent.
Macquarie analysts downgraded their view on its H-share
listing from "outperform" to "neutral", while cutting their
price target by 32 percent, expecting copper prices to remain
weak through 2014 due to a worsened surplus of supply.
China Vanke and Poly Real Estate
were among top index drags after the Securities Times reported
flat new home prices in Beijing in the first 12 days of May and
declining volumes and prices in the secondary market.
Vanke fell 2.4 percent in Shenzhen, while Poly Real Estate
slid 2.4 percent in Shanghai. China Overseas Land fell
0.9 percent to its lowest since end-April in Hong Kong.
Producers of Chinese premium alcohol, often offered as gifts
to officials by those seeking favour, were hurt after Premier Li
Keqiang called for less political power in China's market
economy.
Kweichow Moutai dived 3.7 percent after closing
on Monday at its highest since Jan. 23 in Shanghai. Wuliangye
shed 2.6 percent and was set for its worst loss
since March 27.
Standard Chartered rebounded 3.7 percent from
Monday's more than five-month closing low. U.S. activist
investors Muddy Waters told a conference last week it had bet
against the bank because of its "deteriorating" loan quality.