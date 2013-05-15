* HSI, H-shares, CSI300 each up 0.5 pct
* Li & Fung lifted by UBS upgrade, chairman's comments
* ANTA Sports jumps after better-than-expected Q1 SSSG
* SJM at record closing high after Cotai approval
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 15 Hong Kong and China shares
rebounded from a one-week low on Wednesday in weak volume, with
investors mainly focused on a handful of stocks on hopes of an
earnings turnaround.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 percent to 23,044.2
points after closing on Tuesday at its lowest since May 6. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings rose
0.5 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,506.9 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index, which ended Tuesday at its
lowest since May 3, inched up 0.4 percent.
Volume in Shanghai neared 2013 lows, while Hong Kong
turnover was just shy of its average in the past month as the
official China Securities Journal reported that Premier Li
Keqiang warned that the Beijing had limited scope to ease policy
to spur the economy.
"I think people are still quite complacent in the equity
markets, the official tolerance for a China growth slowdown is
substantially higher than what people think," said Hong Hao,
chief strategist at Bank of Communication International
Securities.
Growth-sensitive counters such as China Coal
were among the bigger underperformers,
diving 5.6 percent in Hong Kong, while sliding 0.8 percent in
Shanghai.
SJM Holdings climbed 4.9 percent to a record
closing high after the Macau casino operator said at midday the
Macau government has given it the go-ahead for a project on the
Cotai strip in the gambling hub.
EARNINGS TURNAROUND?
Global supply chain manager Li & Fung surged 8.4
percent in its best daily gain since November 2011 after Hong
Kong media reported that Chairman William Fung said 2013
earnings would return to 2011 levels as most performance targets
have been met.
Shares of the supply chain manager for Walmart Stores Inc
and Target Corp were also helped by an upgrade
by UBS analysts from "sell" to "neutral," assuming a lower
settlement of payables for the company.
Its shares are still down 18.4 percent on the year, among
the worst performing Hang Seng Index components, compared to a
1.7 percent rise on the benchmark. UBS said its corporate
earnings for the first half, due in August, will be an important
determinant of any recovery.
ANTA Sports soared 9.3 percent as investors
cheered its flat rate of same-store sales growth in the first
quarter. The company had warned of negative figures for the
first two months of the year while reporting its 2012 annual
results.
ANTA Sports is now up more than 6 percent in 2013. Its
strong gains on Wednesday also lifted its Chinese sportswear
sector rivals, including Li Ning, which rose 3.8
percent to cut its 2013 losses to 18 percent.
Sun-Art Retail gained 1.6 percent after China's
largest hypermarket chain by market capitalisation said
first-quarter net profit rose 16 percent from a year earlier as
it continued to expand into lower-tier Chinese cities.