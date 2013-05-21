* HSI -0.5 pct, H-shares -1.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct
* ICBC down 2 pct after Goldman, vs 2.5 pct discount
* PICC P&C slides after $938.3 million rights issue
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 21 Hong Kong shares fell from a
3-1/2-month high on Tuesday, while China markets looked set for
their first loss in five days, hurt by a series of fund raising
moves and Goldman Sachs' exit from Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent
at 23,375.5 points after closing on Monday at its highest since
early February. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
each slipped 0.2 percent.
Gains in the previous four sessions helped both onshore
Chinese indexes rebound decisively from their respective 50-day
moving averages in improved volume, positive technical signs
that suggest further gains could be in store.
"I think it's still too early to say this constitutes a
fundamental shift in sentiment," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB-Kay
Hian's Shanghai-based head of research.
"The moves have been very sector-specific on hopes of
sectoral changes as the new Chinese leadership convenes various
meetings in the upcoming months leading to the plenum," Wang
added.
Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
fell 2 percent in Hong Kong and 0.2 percent
in Shanghai after Goldman Sachs ended a seven-year investment in
the country's largest lender.
The magnitude of ICBC's loss in Hong Kong was smaller than
the 2.5 percent discount Goldman offered its remaining 1.585
billion H-share stake, pointing at robust demand despite being
priced at the top end of the marketed HK$5.47-$5.50 range.
PICC Property & Casualty fell 2.7 percent in Hong
Kong after it announced plans for a rights issue in Hong Kong
and China to raise a combined net 5.76 billion yuan ($938.28
million) to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency
margin.
Hengan International fell 1.3 percent after the
Chinese diaper and sanitary napkin maker announced plans to
raise up to $550 million from an issue of five-year convertible
bonds.
Cosco Pacific jumped 3 percent in Hong Kong after
it agreed to sell its stake in COSCO Container Industries Ltd to
one of its sister companies wholly owned by its state-owned
parent China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company.
Gains on the day helped Cosco Pacific move into positive
territory for the year. It is now up 0.7 percent in 2013,
compared to the 3.2 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.