* CSI300 +0.2 pct, Hong Kong to open from 0500 GMT

* Rainstorm forces cancellation of morning HK trade

* China autos strong, May sales reportedly strong

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 22 China shares were headed for a sixth-straight daily gain on Wednesday, with most automakers strong after the official China Securities Journal cited an industrial association as saying that May car sales could stay strong.

Hong Kong markets will start trading from 0500 GMT, when Galaxy Securities will make its listing debut, after authorities lifted a severe rainstorm warning that forced the cancellation of morning trade.

At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent. They have climbed more than 5 and 4 percent, respectively, since May 15.

"We could be primed for a rotation from the outperforming sectors such as the small- and mid-cap stocks into relative underperformers," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong Securities.

"But any more gains in the short term will depend a lot on money supply conditions and also the resumption of the IPO approvals, which people expect in the third quarter," Zhang added.

The official China Securities Journal also reported on Wednesday that Xiao Gang, the country's top securities regulator, said his agency will focus on its key duties of regulating the market and delegate unnecessary duties to other departments gradually.

On Wednesday, Guangzhou Auto Group surged the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai after the China Passenger Car Association said sales in May could increase 14 percent from a year earlier, maintaining a blistering start to the year.

Chinese property-related counters, such as developers and cement producers, were again strong ahead of a national urbanisation strategy meeting which the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Tuesday will likely be held by early June.

China Vanke gained 1.9 percent to stretch gains on the year to 21.1 percent, compared to the 3.8 percent gain for the CSI300. Anhui Conch Cement rose 1.8 percent in Shanghai.

Citic Securities inched up 0.4 percent after China's largest listed brokerage said late on Tuesday that plans to spend up to 2 billion yuan ($325.97 million) to acquire a 10 percent stake in China Asset Management, the country's top fund management company.