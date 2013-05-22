* CSI300 +0.2 pct, Hong Kong to open from 0500 GMT
* Rainstorm forces cancellation of morning HK trade
* China autos strong, May sales reportedly strong
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 22 China shares were headed for a
sixth-straight daily gain on Wednesday, with most automakers
strong after the official China Securities Journal cited an
industrial association as saying that May car sales could stay
strong.
Hong Kong markets will start trading from 0500 GMT, when
Galaxy Securities will make its listing debut, after
authorities lifted a severe rainstorm warning that forced the
cancellation of morning trade.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings was up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent. They have climbed
more than 5 and 4 percent, respectively, since May 15.
"We could be primed for a rotation from the outperforming
sectors such as the small- and mid-cap stocks into relative
underperformers," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with
Haitong Securities.
"But any more gains in the short term will depend a lot on
money supply conditions and also the resumption of the IPO
approvals, which people expect in the third quarter," Zhang
added.
The official China Securities Journal also reported on
Wednesday that Xiao Gang, the country's top securities
regulator, said his agency will focus on its key duties of
regulating the market and delegate unnecessary duties to other
departments gradually.
On Wednesday, Guangzhou Auto Group surged the
maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai after the China Passenger
Car Association said sales in May could increase 14 percent from
a year earlier, maintaining a blistering start to the year.
Chinese property-related counters, such as developers and
cement producers, were again strong ahead of a national
urbanisation strategy meeting which the 21st Century Business
Herald reported on Tuesday will likely be held by early June.
China Vanke gained 1.9 percent to stretch gains
on the year to 21.1 percent, compared to the 3.8 percent gain
for the CSI300. Anhui Conch Cement rose 1.8 percent
in Shanghai.
Citic Securities inched up 0.4 percent after
China's largest listed brokerage said late on Tuesday that
plans to spend up to 2 billion yuan ($325.97 million) to acquire
a 10 percent stake in China Asset Management, the country's top
fund management company.