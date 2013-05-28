* HSI +1.1 pct, H-shares +1.6 pct, CSI300 +1.7 pct
* Shanghai volume 2nd highest since March, HK turnover stays
anemic
* China property climbs on hopes Beijing could limit land
prices
* Hengdeli jumps after China cut import duties on Swiss
watches
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 28 China shares climbed to their
highest since March on Tuesday, lifting Hong Kong markets, as
investors chased an afternoon rally in property counters on
hopes of improved profit margins as authorities seek to rein in
land prices.
The Economic Information Daily reported that the Beijing
city land bureau has suspended a land transfer that attracted
high bidding prices, suggesting the government is trying to
stabilize the market through administrative measures.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings spiked 1.7 percent to 2,644.4, its highest
close since March 6. The Shanghai Composite Index ended
up 1.2 percent at its highest since March 25.
Gains on Tuesday helped both onshore Chinese indexes
decisively break out of the narrow range that has bounded their
movements for almost two weeks, suggesting more gains are
possible.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent to 22,924.3,
clawing back about 50 percent of losses last Thursday. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong gained 1.6 percent.
But turnover in Hong Kong was some 11 percent below its
average in the last 20 days. Shanghai volumes were the
second-best since early March, with the bulk coming in the late
afternoon.
Government efforts to rein in land prices will make it
cheaper for developers to acquire land, a move that could
relieve pressures on their profit margins and possibly contain
rising home prices in the mainland.
"Containing land prices is a positive, but this is just one
measure of many other supply side measures. The new central
leadership is thinking structural, rather than cyclical...and
now trying to figure out how best to gradually phase in these
changes," said Lee Wee Liat, BNP Paribas head of Asia property
research.
Premier Li Keqiang on Monday signalled a greater tolerance
for a slower pace of expansion, saying China needs an average
economic growth of 7 percent -- compared to the 7.5 percent
official target for 2013 -- to reach its goal of doubling per
capita gross national product by 2020.
China Vanke jumped 4.8 percent in its best daily
showing in more than a month in Shenzhen. China Resources Land
climbed 3.2 percent in Hong Kong to near its record
closing high.
The Economic Information Daily report, citing data Centanet
Beijing, said Beijing has collected 61.78 billion yuan in land
transfer fees so far this year, close to the 64.79 billion yuan
it received for the whole of 2012, reflecting the pace of
transactions.
CHINA TAIPING SURGES
China Taiping Insurance surged 14.9 percent in its
best daily gain since October 2008 after the company announced
plans to buy stakes in several companies totalling $13.3 billion
from its unlisted parent to streamline shareholding and capital
structure, funded by proceeds from the sale of new shares priced
at HK$15.39 each.
CLSA analysts said the move by Taiping's parent to increase
its stake from 53.2 percent to 69 percent removes an overhang,
upgrading their view on the stock from "underperform" to "buy."
Chinese brokerages were also stronger after the official
Shanghai Securities News reported that Haitong Securities
executives pledged a greater pace of
transformation of its business at the company's annual general
meeting, including expanding its international operations.
Haitong jumped 4.8 percent in Shanghai and 4.7 percent in
Hong Kong, also helped by an upgrade for the Chinese brokerage
sector by Goldman Sachs strategists, a move that also included a
downgrade for Chinese insurers.
Goldman's China equity strategists said insurers could see
unfavourable regulatory risks in the coming quarters and
structural challenges within the sector, while reforms are
likely to benefit brokers, particularly since investors are
lightly positioned in the sector.
Shares of luxury watch retailer Hengdeli jumped
7.2 percent after China said it will cut import duties on Swiss
watches by 60 percent over the next 10 years under a free-trade
agreement which should help reinvigorate Swiss watchmakers'
sales in a key market.