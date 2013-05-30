* HSI -0.5 pct, H-shares -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct
* HK utilities slide as high yield tumble gains traction
* Link REIT sinks to lowest since February
* Chalco jumps after GS upgrade on expected 2013 profits
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 30 Hong Kong shares sank to their
lowest in a month on Thursday, with the utilities sector joining
a downward spiral in high yielding counters on fears that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin tapering back its monetary
stimulus.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slid 1 percent. Both indexes are now
hovering at their lowest levels since late April.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.4 percent. The
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent. Bourse
volumes remained relatively robust.
Both onshore Chinese indexes are still set for their first
monthly gain in four, up 7.6 and 6.4 percent, respectively. This
compares to losses in May for the Hang Seng benchmark and the
H-share index.
"This is not quite risk aversion because investors are
rotating out of so-called defensive high yielding stocks into
selective growth ones in a risk off environment," said Wang
Aochao, UOB-Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of China equity
research.
"I suspect this may actually lead to increased foreign
demand for Chinese shares listed in the mainland because the
A-share market is relatively insulated from the global capital
environment," Wang added.
On Thursday, Power Assets, CLP Holdings
and Hong Kong & China Gas were the biggest percentage
losers among Hang Seng Index components, sliding 3.3, 3.1 and
2.8 percent, respectively.
Losses on the day took Power Assets to its lowest since
March. Now up 6.9 percent in 2013 after double-digit percentage
gains in the previous three years, it is now trading at 15 times
forward 12-month earnings, a 19 percent premium over its
historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Hong Kong property developer New World Development
went into the midday trading break down 2.8 percent after
earlier testing its lowest since January. Link Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) tumbled another 3.7 percent to
its lowest since February.
PATCHES OF STRENGTH
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) jumped 3.3
percent in Hong Kong after Goldman Sachs upgraded its H-share
listing from "sell" to "neutral," expecting the company to turn
profitable in 2013 after its proposed disposal of its
loss-making aluminum extrusion and processing assets.
Gains on the day helped Chalco cut 2013 losses to 11.8
percent. Now trading at a 47 percent percent discount to its
historical median price-to-book multiple, Chalco could see more
gains in the short term as investors look to stay invested in a
new environment as the Fed cut back on its quantitative easing.
Chinese brokerages A-share listings were strong, lifted by a
report in the Economic Information Daily newspaper that mainland
regulators are likely to lower the threshold for bond issues in
the interbank market, with a short-selling trading mechanism
under consideration.
In Shanghai, Haitong Securities climbed 3.1
percent to its highest since March, while CITIC Securities
rose 1.1 percent and is now down 0.5 percent for the
year.
Shuanghui Development surged 8.6 percent in
Shenzhen after its parent Shuanghui International announced
plans to buy Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion to
feed a growing Chinese appetite for U.S. pork.
Shares of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International
jumped 9 percent in Hong Kong after announcing a joint venture
with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and other parties in a
logistics project valued at about 5 billion yuan ($816 million).