* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct
* MSCI rebalancing may distort price action at market close
* Foxconn at highest since Dec, aided by Morgan Stanley
upgrade
* Link REIT rebounds, but headed for worst week in a year
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 31 China shares were ending their
best month this year on a down note, with Hong Kong markets also
weak on Friday as investors took profit on outperformers,
bracing for fresh Chinese economic data over the weekend.
A slew of mixed U.S. data overnight eased jitters in Hong
Kong about an early end to the Federal Reserve's quantitative
easing, which earlier this week triggered a selloff in high
yielding counters.
At midday, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-shares listings was down 0.1 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was flat. They were up 7.5 and
6.5 percent in May, respectively.
The Hang Seng Index finished a choppy morning session
down 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of
the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent. In
May, they have shed 1.2 and 3 percent, respectively.
Shanghai midday volume was at its weakest this week, but
Hong Kong turnover was relatively robust and could spike in
afternoon trade on month-end flows ahead of MSCI rebalancing
that will take effect on Monday.
Beijing is due to release on Saturday its official
Purchasing Managers' Index, which is likely to have retreated to
50.1 in May from April's 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.
"People are getting nervous about the Fed, but it's
important to realise any pullback in quantitative easing is
going to have to be gradual," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist
at Guotai Junan International Securities.
"Investors are likely to favour stocks with earnings
visibility in this uncertainty, but some of those names are
already hitting new highs so it's not going to be
straight-forward," Jiang added.
On Friday, Chinese real estate developers listed in the
mainland were all weaker. China Vanke shed 1.3
percent in Shenzhen to trim its gains on the month, now standing
at 10.1 percent.
Chinese independent power producers slid. Huaneng Power
fell 2.9 percent, halting its rebound from steep
losses last week rooted in fears that lower tariffs and planned
curbs on lower quality coal imports will hurt margins.
Reuters reported that China's top five utilities have
formally protested a government proposal to ban imports of
low-grade coal that could jack up their costs.
BATTERED REITS GET A REPRIEVE
Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), heading
for its first gain in four days, rebounded 1.3 percent after
closing on Thursday at its lowest since end-January. It is down
6.8 percent on the week, its worst in a year.
Foxconn International soared 7.8 percent to its
highest since December, helped by a Morgan Stanley upgrade from
"equal weight" to "overweight". MS analysts lifted margin
assumptions on the telecom equipment maker's cost-cutting,
rising utilisation, improved mix, and enhanced value-added by
moving from assembly to mechanically driven service on top of
end-to-end solutions.
GOME Electrical Appliances climbed 3.9 percent
after it posted its first quarterly profit in a year, thanks to
recovery in sales as offline operations stablised after several
shocks in 2012.