* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct

* MSCI rebalancing may distort price action at market close

* Foxconn at highest since Dec, aided by Morgan Stanley upgrade

* Link REIT rebounds, but headed for worst week in a year

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 31 China shares were ending their best month this year on a down note, with Hong Kong markets also weak on Friday as investors took profit on outperformers, bracing for fresh Chinese economic data over the weekend.

A slew of mixed U.S. data overnight eased jitters in Hong Kong about an early end to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing, which earlier this week triggered a selloff in high yielding counters.

At midday, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings was down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat. They were up 7.5 and 6.5 percent in May, respectively.

The Hang Seng Index finished a choppy morning session down 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent. In May, they have shed 1.2 and 3 percent, respectively.

Shanghai midday volume was at its weakest this week, but Hong Kong turnover was relatively robust and could spike in afternoon trade on month-end flows ahead of MSCI rebalancing that will take effect on Monday.

Beijing is due to release on Saturday its official Purchasing Managers' Index, which is likely to have retreated to 50.1 in May from April's 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.

"People are getting nervous about the Fed, but it's important to realise any pullback in quantitative easing is going to have to be gradual," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities.

"Investors are likely to favour stocks with earnings visibility in this uncertainty, but some of those names are already hitting new highs so it's not going to be straight-forward," Jiang added.

On Friday, Chinese real estate developers listed in the mainland were all weaker. China Vanke shed 1.3 percent in Shenzhen to trim its gains on the month, now standing at 10.1 percent.

Chinese independent power producers slid. Huaneng Power fell 2.9 percent, halting its rebound from steep losses last week rooted in fears that lower tariffs and planned curbs on lower quality coal imports will hurt margins.

Reuters reported that China's top five utilities have formally protested a government proposal to ban imports of low-grade coal that could jack up their costs.

BATTERED REITS GET A REPRIEVE

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), heading for its first gain in four days, rebounded 1.3 percent after closing on Thursday at its lowest since end-January. It is down 6.8 percent on the week, its worst in a year.

Foxconn International soared 7.8 percent to its highest since December, helped by a Morgan Stanley upgrade from "equal weight" to "overweight". MS analysts lifted margin assumptions on the telecom equipment maker's cost-cutting, rising utilisation, improved mix, and enhanced value-added by moving from assembly to mechanically driven service on top of end-to-end solutions.

GOME Electrical Appliances climbed 3.9 percent after it posted its first quarterly profit in a year, thanks to recovery in sales as offline operations stablised after several shocks in 2012.