* HSI -0.4 pct, H-shares -0.9 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct
* MSCI rebalancing spikes HK turnover, distorts price action
* Li Ning surges on expected H2 inventory recovery
* Fed jitters still ensnare some dividend stocks
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 31 China shares finished their
best month this year on a whimper, with Hong Kong markets also
sliding on Friday as mainland investors took profits on the
outperforming property sector ahead of Chinese economic data
over the weekend.
Month-end flows weighed on both markets as losses
accelerated in afternoon trade. The decline on Hong Kong indexes
was further aggravated by a rebalancing of MSCI indexes
effective from Monday.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings shed 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index closed down 0.7 percent at 2,300.6. In May, they
climbed 6.5 and 5.6 percent, respectively.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at
22,392.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent. In May, they shed 1.5
and 2.9 percent, respectively.
Shanghai volume was at its weakest in four days as Chinese
money rates rose sharply for the second day on Friday, with the
benchmark seven-day repo rate at its highest level in five
weeks. Hong Kong turnover was the second-best since March 15.
"People are getting nervous about the Fed, but it's
important to realise any pullback in quantitative easing is
going to have to be gradual," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist
at Guotai Junan International Securities.
"Investors are likely to favour stocks with earnings
visibility in this uncertainty, but some of those names are
already hitting new highs so it's not going to be
straight-forward," Jiang added.
For some investors, that includes the Macau gaming sector.
Sands China jumped 4 percent ahead of the release of
monthly gaming revenue on Monday. MGM China rose 1
percent to hit a record closing high.
Hong Kong utilities counters were still ensnared by jitters
about an early end to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing,
which earlier this week triggered a selloff in high yielding
counters.
Power Assets dived another 3 percent, rounding out
its worst monthly showing since October 2008, tumbling more than
10 percent in May.
Li Ning surged 15.8 percent in its second-best
ever daily gain, reversing midday losses after the Chinese
sportswear brand was reported by local media to have said at its
annual general meeting that it sees inventory to sales ratio
normalizing in the second half.
Foxconn International soared 18.2 percent to its
highest since April 2012, helped by a Morgan Stanley upgrade
from "equal weight" to "overweight".
MS analysts lifted margin assumptions on the telecom
equipment maker's cost-cutting, rising utilisation, improved
mix, and enhanced value-added by moving from assembly to
mechanically driven service on top of end-to-end solutions.
A-SHARES RANGE-BOUND IN NEAR TERM: GS
Onshore Chinese markets outperformed offshore peers for the
first time in three months in May, but Goldman Sachs said in a
note on Friday that it expects the A-share market to trade in a
range, given the "tug of war" between economic data expected to
stay slightly soft and hope for structural reforms.
Beijing is due to release on Saturday China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index that is likely to have retreated to
50.1 in May from April's 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.
While retaining a year end target of 2,800 for the CSI300,
Goldman Sachs upgraded construction services counters from
neutral to overweight. It downgraded the media and insurance
sectors from overweight to neutral and non-ferrous metals from
neutral to underweight.
Chinese property developers listed in the mainland were
broadly weaker on Friday after the Economic Information Daily
newspaper reported that Hangzhou city submitted property tax
plans on existing homes for Beijing's approval.
If approved, Hangzhou may become the third city after
Shanghai and Chongqing to impose property taxes on a trial basis
as part of attempts to structurally overhaul the property sector
to stabilize rocketing home prices.
China Vanke shed 2.7 percent in Shenzhen to trim
its gains on the month to 8.6 percent. Poly Real Estate
slid 2.8 percent in Shanghai after closing on
Thursday at its highest in three months.