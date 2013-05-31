* HSI -0.4 pct, H-shares -0.9 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct

* MSCI rebalancing spikes HK turnover, distorts price action

* Li Ning surges on expected H2 inventory recovery

* Fed jitters still ensnare some dividend stocks

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 31 China shares finished their best month this year on a whimper, with Hong Kong markets also sliding on Friday as mainland investors took profits on the outperforming property sector ahead of Chinese economic data over the weekend.

Month-end flows weighed on both markets as losses accelerated in afternoon trade. The decline on Hong Kong indexes was further aggravated by a rebalancing of MSCI indexes effective from Monday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.7 percent at 2,300.6. In May, they climbed 6.5 and 5.6 percent, respectively.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at 22,392.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent. In May, they shed 1.5 and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Shanghai volume was at its weakest in four days as Chinese money rates rose sharply for the second day on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate at its highest level in five weeks. Hong Kong turnover was the second-best since March 15.

"People are getting nervous about the Fed, but it's important to realise any pullback in quantitative easing is going to have to be gradual," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities.

"Investors are likely to favour stocks with earnings visibility in this uncertainty, but some of those names are already hitting new highs so it's not going to be straight-forward," Jiang added.

For some investors, that includes the Macau gaming sector. Sands China jumped 4 percent ahead of the release of monthly gaming revenue on Monday. MGM China rose 1 percent to hit a record closing high.

Hong Kong utilities counters were still ensnared by jitters about an early end to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing, which earlier this week triggered a selloff in high yielding counters.

Power Assets dived another 3 percent, rounding out its worst monthly showing since October 2008, tumbling more than 10 percent in May.

Li Ning surged 15.8 percent in its second-best ever daily gain, reversing midday losses after the Chinese sportswear brand was reported by local media to have said at its annual general meeting that it sees inventory to sales ratio normalizing in the second half.

Foxconn International soared 18.2 percent to its highest since April 2012, helped by a Morgan Stanley upgrade from "equal weight" to "overweight".

MS analysts lifted margin assumptions on the telecom equipment maker's cost-cutting, rising utilisation, improved mix, and enhanced value-added by moving from assembly to mechanically driven service on top of end-to-end solutions.

A-SHARES RANGE-BOUND IN NEAR TERM: GS

Onshore Chinese markets outperformed offshore peers for the first time in three months in May, but Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday that it expects the A-share market to trade in a range, given the "tug of war" between economic data expected to stay slightly soft and hope for structural reforms.

Beijing is due to release on Saturday China's official Purchasing Managers' Index that is likely to have retreated to 50.1 in May from April's 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.

While retaining a year end target of 2,800 for the CSI300, Goldman Sachs upgraded construction services counters from neutral to overweight. It downgraded the media and insurance sectors from overweight to neutral and non-ferrous metals from neutral to underweight.

Chinese property developers listed in the mainland were broadly weaker on Friday after the Economic Information Daily newspaper reported that Hangzhou city submitted property tax plans on existing homes for Beijing's approval.

If approved, Hangzhou may become the third city after Shanghai and Chongqing to impose property taxes on a trial basis as part of attempts to structurally overhaul the property sector to stabilize rocketing home prices.

China Vanke shed 2.7 percent in Shenzhen to trim its gains on the month to 8.6 percent. Poly Real Estate slid 2.8 percent in Shanghai after closing on Thursday at its highest in three months.