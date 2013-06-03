* HSI +0.5 pct, H-shares +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 3 Hong Kong and China shares
started the month with a modest rebound on Monday, led by
financial and property stocks, although contrasting surveys of
May manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy
tempered index gains.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for May came in on Saturday at 50.8, higher than an
expected 50.1, but the HSBC final PMI reading was 49.2, the
lowest since October 2012 and lower than the flash 49.6 reading.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.5 percent to
22,499.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
lsitings in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite
Index and the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings were each up 0.3 percent.
All four benchmarks had ended May on a weaker note on Friday
but mainland indexes managed to outperform offshore peers on the
month as small and mid-cap counters extended their
outperformance on the year.
"The mixed data suggest recovery remains patchy, but the
positive official manufacturing PMI reading could spur a short
term rotation into the larger cap counters," said Cao Xuefeng,
Huaxi Securities Chengdu-based head of research.
The CSI500 of small- and mid-cap counters listed
in the mainland was flat, while Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) climbed 1 percent to near a
three-month high in Shanghai.
Still, in a sign that Chinese companies remain under
pressure, China Foods tumbled 8.7 percent after
reporting a net loss for the first four months this year,
compared to a year ago. It also warned of a substantial decline
in its first half profitability.
Applications to list on the mainland exchanges have dropped
from more than 800 last November to 666, with state firms among
the latest casualties of the securities regulatory's quest to
overhaul initial public offerings in the mainland.
China National Building Material Co Ltd (CNBM) and
Bank of Dalian were two state firms cited in mainland media
reports to have withdrawn share applications. CNBM's Hong Kong
listing shed 1.8 percent.
STRENGTH ABOUNDS
The Macau casino sector was strong ahead of May gambling
revenue data. Sands China rose 0.9 percent. At midday,
data showed revenue rose 13.5 percent in May from a year
earlier.
Chinese property counters were lifted by a Monday report in
the National Business Daily that the Beijing municipal
government called off the auction for a residential plot because
prices were too high.
China Vanke rose 0.8 percent in Shenzhen, Poly
Real Estate gained 1.6 percent in Shanghai while
China Resources Land spiked 2.5 percent after earlier
testing a record high.
China Mengniu Diary jumped 3.7 percent after the
country's State Council said Beijing will take measures to
ensure baby milk product safety.
Zijin Mining sank 4.2 percent in Hong Kong and 0.3
percent in Shanghai after the general manager at one of its
subsidiaries, allegedly involved in economic crimes, surrendered
to police.