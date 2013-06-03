* HSI, H-shares -0.5 pct; CSI300 -0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp
-0.1 pct
* China PMIs stoke growth jitters, worsened by tightening
concerns
* CNBM deepens 2013 losses after A-share IPO application
reportedly withdrawn
* China Foods dive after H1 profit warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 3 Hong Kong and China shares
stretched losing streaks on Monday, hurt by fears of tighter
money supply and contrasting manufacturing surveys that
compounded the uncertainty over the strength of the economic
recovery.
While the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for May came in better than expected, the HSBC final PMI
reading was the lowest since October 2012 and lower than the
flash reading.
The Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese lsitings in Hong Kong each shed 0.5
percent. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-shares listings slipped 0.2 percent. This was their
fourth-straight daily loss.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent in
a third day of losses as bourse volume sank to its weakest in
nearly three weeks. Traders feared the central bank could drain
funds from the interbank market at the first of its two open
market operation this week on Tuesday.
All four indexes failed to hold onto midday gains in choppy
trading.
"The mixed data suggest recovery remains patchy, but the
positive official manufacturing PMI reading could spur a short
term rotation into the larger cap counters in the A-share
market," said Cao Xuefeng, Huaxi Securities Chengdu-based head
of research.
The CSI500 of small- and mid-cap counters listed
in the mainland underperformed on the day, falling 0.7 percent,
while Shanghai shares of the country's largest lender,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
climbed 0.7 percent.
In a note on Monday, strategists at CICC said it is time now
for A-shares investors to turn cautious, advising clients to
take profit on sell outperformers with stretched valuations and
no hope of a recovery in first half earnings.
They also added that that a "modest liqudity mop-up" cannot
be ruled out given the loose money supply in the year to date.
In a sign that Chinese companies remain under pressure,
China Foods tumbled 8.7 percent to its lowest in four
years after reporting a loss for the first four months this
year, compared to a year ago. It also warned of a substantial
decline in its first half profitability.
Applications to list on the mainland exchanges have dropped
from more than 800 last November to 666, with state firms among
the latest casualties of the securities regulatory's quest to
overhaul initial public offerings in the mainland.
China National Building Material Co Ltd (CNBM) and
Bank of Dalian were two state firms cited in mainland media
reports to have withdrawn listing applications. CNBM's Hong Kong
shares slid 2.2 percent and is now down almost 29 percent for
the year.
Stocks that saw strong gains last Friday that were distorted
by month-end flows and an MSCI rebalancing, suffered big losses.
Li Ning, which surged 15.8 percent last Friday, dived
6.4 percent on Monday.
CHINA PROPERTY IN FOCUS
Chinese property counters were lifted by a Monday report in
the National Business Daily that the Beijing municipal
government called off the auction for a residential plot because
prices were too high.
Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose for
the 12th straight month in May, a private survey showed on
Monday, though the pace of increase slowed in a sign that
government steps to cool the property market may be having an
effect.
China Vanke rose 0.2 percent in Shenzhen, Poly
Real Estate gained 0.9 percent in Shanghai while
China Resources Land rose 0.4 percent after earlier
testing a record intra-day high.
Macau casino stocks broadly held onto gains after data at
midday showed gambling revenue in China's gambling enclave rose
13.5 percent in May from a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a
rise of between 12 and 15 percent for May.
SJM Holdings jumped 3.3 percent and is now up
almost 22 percent on the year. Sands China ended off
the day's highs, but up 0.4 percent.