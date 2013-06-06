* HSI, H-shares -1.1 pct; Shanghai Comp, CSI300 -1.3 pct

* Link REIT down on Citi downgrade, now almost negative for 2013

* Chalco tumbles despite announcing temporary capacity cuts

* Zoomlion A-shares lifted by executives' share buyback

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 6 China's CSI300 share index of leading listings fell for a seventh day on Thursday, the longest losing streak in 4-1/2 years, on tighter money supply with rates jumping to their highest in more than a year.

Hong Kong markets were similarly weak as investors also fretted about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve was preparing to wind down its bond buying programme, dragging cyclical and high dividend counters lower.

The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings each shed 1.3 percent for their sixth and seventh daily loss in a row. The CSI300's seventh loss equalled a streak in June and is the longest since it slid eight sessions in a row in December 2008.

The Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings each slid 1.1 percent. This was the H-share index's seventh consecutive loss. Both indexes are now languishing at their lowest in about six weeks.

They have tumbled 7 and 8.7 percent from their respective May highs, while their two onshore Chinese index peers have lost about 4 percent from their respective end-May highs.

Losses on Thursday came in weak Hong Kong turnover. Shanghai volume was almost 24 percent below its average in the last 20 trading days as China's benchmark seven-day repo hit its highest since February last year.

"A-share sentiment is actually not as bad as in Hong Kong and the H-share market right now," said Wang Aochao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research. "It's difficult to get any clarity at the moment, but valuations for some H-share counters are starting to look quite positive."

"Dividend plays are not quite the flavour at the moment, so investors might do well to roll into some beta plays to ride on any short-term rebound. The risk, of course, is that bad turnover will do them in," Wang added.

A catalyst could come later this week, with the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due on Friday followed by a slew of China May economic data for May including trade, inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales over the weekend.

But with mainland markets shut from Monday to Wednesday next week for a public holiday, more losses on Friday may be imminent. Hong Kong markets are also shut next Wednesday.

On Thursday, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) fell 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.5 percent in Shanghai after it announced plans to temporarily cut 380,000 tonnes of annual capacity, representing 9 percent of its annual output of primary aluminum products last year.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a high dividend yielding counter that has benefited from waves of central bank easing, slid again to stand on the verge of sinking into negative returns for the year after a ratings downgrade by Citi analysts.

Gains in its share prices are likely limited on growing expectations of a rise in interest rates, they said in a note. Link REIT fell 2 percent and is now up 0.3 percent in 2013 after posting double-digit gains in the previous four years.

Zoomlion jumped 4.1 percent in Shenzhen but ended flat in Hong Kong after China's second-largest construction equipment maker said its executives had bought more than $22 million worth of A-shares in a show of confidence.

CHINA COAL WORTH A PUNT?

With coal prices seen to have stabilised in the short term, some beaten-down Chinese coal stocks could be worth a second look, UOB Kay Hian's Wang said.

Yanzhou Coal slipped 0.5 percent on Thursday and is now lingering at its lowest since April 2009. Short selling averaged about 21 percent of its total daily turnover in May, suggesting that the trade could be getting too crowded.

Down 40 percent in 2013 after suffering steep losses in the previous two years, it is now trading at 0.6 times forward 12-month price-to-book multiple, a 63 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The longer term prognosis on the Chinese coal sector, though, remains one of consolidation as real demand sags. That could well accelerate as China's new leadership steps up the fight against inflation.