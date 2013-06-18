* HSI -0.6 pct, H-shares -0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct
* 'Big Four' China banks lackluster despite higher state
stakes
* Losses for China property deepen after home-price data
* GCL-Poly, Shenzhou Intl tumble after share deals
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong shares slipped
after two days of gains with investors selling recent
outperformers and turnover low as global markets brace for this
week's U.S. Federal Reserve policymaking meeting.
Mainland China markets were also broadly weaker on Tuesday,
as the People's Bank of China again refrained from injecting
funds into the interbank market despite a cash shortage at a
time of feeble economic data.
At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2
percent, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.3 percent. Both indexes
were still near six-month lows.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent and the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong declined 0.9 percent.
Both Hong Kong indexes are languishing near their lowest
since the third quarter last year. The H-share index has
corrected nearly 15 percent from a May peak, largely after
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said it may "take a step
down" in bond purchases in coming months.
"This correction has created some opportunities for
investors with a longer time horizon, but it's still quite a
tough sell right now, with most just waiting to see what the Fed
will do," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head
of research.
"On a relative basis in Asia, some money may flow from India
and Southeast Asia into China equities at some point later this
year, but at this moment, there are just too many sources of
uncertainty," Wang added.
Most Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong
surrendered Monday's share price gains after official data
showed home prices in the mainland rose at the fastest pace this
year in May, though the pace of monthly gains slowed.
China Overseas Land fell 1.9 percent and China
Resources Land tumbled 3.2 percent to near its lowest
in two months. CR Land announced after markets shut on Monday
that its chairman was stepping down.
Their rivals listed in the mainland held onto slim gains.
China Vanke was up 0.7 percent in Shenzhen, while
Poly Real Estate inched 0.2 percent higher in
Shanghai.
GCL-Poly Energy plunged 12.4 percent to HK$1.84
after a China Investment Corporation unit sold 1.2 billion
shares - 7.75 percent of the solar energy firm's share capital -
at HK$1.87 each.
Shenzhou International Group also saw heavy
volumes, tumbling 7.1 percent after the company unveiled plans
to sell 69 million new shares at HK$22.40 apiece, a 9.1 percent
discount to Monday's close.
Both deals suggested there was still underlying demand in
the secondary market - if shares are priced at a sufficient
discount.
China state investor Central Huijin's move to increase its
A-share stakes in the country's "Big Four" banks failed to
ignite markets in the mainland and Hong Kong. Their H-share
listings were all down on the day.
In Shanghai, Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank)
, China Construction Bank (CCB) and
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) had
gains of less than a percentage point, while Bank of China
was flat.