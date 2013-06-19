* Indexes: HSI -1.2 pct, H-shares -1.8 pct, CSI300 -1.3 pct
* Reported IPO resumption, property tax expansion hit
A-shares
* Defensives slide in HK as investors await Fed outcome
* Mengniu spikes after $1.6 bln Yashili takeover offer
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 19 China shares tested six-month
lows, sinking Hong Kong markets, as a cash squeeze in the
mainland lingered and official news reports on Wednesday
dampened hopes for policy easing.
Chinese growth-sensitive counters took some of the biggest
hits. Most high yielding, defensive names were also weaker as
global markets awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policymaking meeting. Word will come early Thursday Hong
Kong-time.
At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index and the
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings were each down 1.3 percent. Both briefly breached chart
support that had held since last Thursday, testing their lowest
since December.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2 percent, paring the
rebound from last Thursday's eight-month low. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong tumbled 1.8 percent.
"It's a confluence of negative triggers today, but top on
people's minds is that the PBOC has not loosened policy despite
the cash squeeze," said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at
Bank of Communication International Securities, referring to the
People's Bank of China.
"Everybody was looking for some easing this morning, but the
Finance Ministry moved to auction bonds instead, draining more
liquidity from the system," Hong added.
China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 30 billion yuan ($4.90
billion) of 10-year bonds in the interbank market at a
higher-than-expected average yield of 3.4998 percent, traders
said.
Everbright Bank shares in Shanghai fell 1.7
percent, paring some of a rebound from lows last Thursday. Last
week, Central Huijin, China's main holding company for
state-owned financial firms, increased its A-share stake in
Everbright.
Huijin also upped its stakes in China's "Big Four" banks and
New China Life Insurance as the broader market
slumped to the lowest in six months. Also, the banks suggested
the state investor will look to further increase its holdings in
the next six months.
On Wednesday, China Construction Bank (CCB)
fell 1.1 percent in Shanghai and 1.8
percent in Hong Kong. Brokerages also suffered, with Citic
Securities down 1.9 percent in Shanghai.
Other Chinese news reports also spooked domestic investors
on the possible resumption of A-share initial public offering
approvals as soon as July and the expansion of property tax
trials to more cities "soon".
China Vanke Shenzhen shares fell 2.4 percent to
their lowest since Christmas. China Resources Land
dived 3.7 percent in Hong Kong, making it down 2.1 percent in
2013.
BRIGHT LIGHTS IN A SEA OF RED
Among outperformers, China Mengniu spiked 5.2
percent after the company announced a $1.6 billion takeover
offer for a local infant formula maker, Carlyle-backed Yashili
International.
Mengniu's offer for Yashili follows an investment in Mengniu
announced last month by French dairy group Danone. Yashili's
shares rose 3 percent in Hong Kong to lift 2013 gains to 68
percent.
Hong Kong property developers and utilities producers were
broadly lower as global markets awaited results of the Fed
meeting. New World Development fell 3.3 percent.