* HSI -2.2 pct, H-shares -3.2 pct, CSI300 -6.3 pct
* Indexes break below support in rising volumes
* Markets brace for 1st of 2 weekly open-market ops Tuesday
* China banks relying on short-term funding get hammered
* Shanghai financial sub-index in worst loss since Nov 2008
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 24 China shares suffered their
worst daily loss in almost four years on Monday, taking Hong
Kong markets lower, with financials hammered on fears that the
central bank would keep money tight and economic growth could
slow sharply.
Despite money market rates easing for a second-straight
session on Monday, mainland investors remained jittery about
monetary conditions and braced for disappointment when the
People's Bank of China conducts a scheduled open market
operation on Tuesday.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings plunged 6.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
dived 5.2 percent as volumes spiked to the highest in
about a month. Monday's losses were their worst since August 31,
2009.
The Hang Seng Index slid 2.2 percent to 19,814
points, closing below the 20,000-point mark for the first time
since Sept. 11. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong tumbled 3.2 percent to its
lowest since October 2011.
At $10 billion, Hong Kong turnover was off Friday's
three-month high, but was still some 20 percent more than its
average in the last 20 sessions. Short selling accounted for
13.6 percent of total turnover, versus the 8 percent historical
average.
Late Monday morning, share-losses accelerated in rising
volumes after the Chinese central bank described liquidity in
the country's financial system as "reasonable", repeating what
was said in a Sunday commentary in the official Xinhua news
agency.
The commentary also said the latest spike in money market
rates was a result of market distortions caused by widespread
speculative trading and shadow financing. The central bank, in
its quarterly report on Sunday, pledged to "fine tune" existing
"prudent" monetary policy.
"I think the market is expecting 'fine-tuning' to mean a
tightening of liquidity moving forward, especially after the way
official media talked about shadow financing over the weekend,"
said Cao Xuefeng, Chengdu-based head of research at Huaxi
Securities.
"People are quite jittery ahead of the first of two (PBOC)
open-market operations for the week on Tuesday. In this market
environment, it's tough to call a bottom, fears could spread
about funding for companies," Cao added.
The weakness in the mainland markets also extended to the
property and other growth-sensitive sectors. A Xinhua report
that 30.9 billion yuan ($5.04 billion) of shares could become
tradeable further weighed on markets, a move that may
potentially compete for already tight liquidity.
Among CSI300 component stocks, only four finished the day
with gains. Poly Real Estate and Southwest
Securities were among 15 CSI300 components that
plunged by the maximum-allowed 10 percent.
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD
plunged 11 percent in Hong Kong after CLSA analysts repeated
their sell call. They see its share price down 80 percent from
Monday's close, believing its new F3 sedan has been launched too
late.
BANKS HAMMERED
Monday's plunge came despite the overnight repo rate
, a key measure of funding costs in China's
interbank market, falling by more than two percentage points to
6.64 percent on a weighted-average basis, its lowest since last
Tuesday. It had peaked near 12 percent last Thursday.
Among the biggest losers were smaller banks seen as more
reliant on short-term interbank funding. The Shanghai financial
sub-index skidded 7.3 percent in its worst day since
November 2008, during the financial crisis that started that
year.
Shanghai-listed China Minsheng Bank and
Industrial Bank, along with Shenzhen-listed Ping An
Bank all plunged by 10 percent. Minsheng's Hong Kong
listing skidded 8 percent in its worst day since
October 2011.
Minsheng shares, some of the most popular in both markets
earlier this year, are now down 40 percent from a peak in
January. They are down 19.4 percent on the year, compared to the
22 percent slide for the H-share index.
Among the "Big Four" Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong,
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) and Industrial
Bank of China (ICBC) had the biggest percentage
losses, 2.9 and 3 percent, respectively.