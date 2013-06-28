* HSI +1.8 pct, H-shares +1.7 pct, CSI300 +1.9 pct
* China financial, property stocks anchor rebound
* China properties jump after reports on financing
relaxation
* Chinese regulator says market performance has stabilised
By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, June 28 China shares had their best
day in more than two months on Friday and helped buoy Hong Kong,
led by a strong rebound in financials and properties as worries
about China's cash crunch eased.
The People's Bank of China said on Friday it will guide
financial institutions to maintain reasonable lending policies,
which reduced market concerns as investors covered short
positions ahead of the half-year.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent at
1,979.20 points, while the CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.9 percent.
Both had their biggest daily percentage gain since April 24.
They fell around 12 percent in the second quarter.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.8 percent at 20,803.29
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.7 percent.
Both climbed to their highest closings in one week. But for
the quarter, the Hang Seng lost 6.7 percent while the HSCE shed
14.5 percent.
Hong Kong markets will be closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
"Looking ahead, investors may take profit after the recent
rebound," said Patrick Yiu, a director at CASH Asset Management.
He said that he's concerned about company profitability and
earnings prospects as the Chinese economy slows.
"Instead of jumping into the market, we concern more about
the profitability of companies and we will focus more on the
visibility of their earnings prospects in the slowing China
economy," Yiu said.
On Friday, China's central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan told a
financial forum in Shanghai that it will ensure reasonable
lending growth and will adjust market liquidity in an
appropriate manner.
And just before the Hong Kong market closed, China's market
regulator said the market performance has stabilised and the
impact of sudden shocks is fading.
In China, the one-week cash rate fell on
Friday to its lowest since before last week's sharp credit
squeeze.
China's rebound was led by smaller banks, which are more
reliant on short-term interbank funding and were badly hit
during the past week.
China Minsheng Bank, which had big recent
losses, was up 4.4 percent in Shanghai and Everbright Bank
rose 4.7 percent.
The country's two largest lenders, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank
(CCB) climbed 5.5 and 1.7 percent, respectively.
PROPERTY STOCKS JUMP
Chinese property stocks jumped on mainland media reports
about relaxation of financing for mainland property companies,
although some analysts were doubtful that there will be any
major changes in policy in the near term.
Officials at the China Securities Regulatory Commission
declined to comment on the reports.
The sector was also boosted after a Shenzhen area
development agency said on Thursday it would invest 389.8
billion yuan ($63.39 billion) before the end of 2015 in
developing comprehensive infrastructure in the region.
On the mainland, China Vanke surged 8.4 percent,
its best daily showing since Jan. 21, while Poly Real Estate
jumped 6.2 percent in its best day since September
2012.
In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd
rose 4.6 percent, while China Resources Land
gained 4.2 percent.
Shares of conglomerate China Resources Enterprise
rose 3.8 percent to HK$24.35 after broker BOC International
upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target
to HK$25.90 from HK$23.50.