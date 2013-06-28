* HSI +1.8 pct, H-shares +1.7 pct, CSI300 +1.9 pct

* China financial, property stocks anchor rebound

* China properties jump after reports on financing relaxation

* Chinese regulator says market performance has stabilised

By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, June 28 China shares had their best day in more than two months on Friday and helped buoy Hong Kong, led by a strong rebound in financials and properties as worries about China's cash crunch eased.

The People's Bank of China said on Friday it will guide financial institutions to maintain reasonable lending policies, which reduced market concerns as investors covered short positions ahead of the half-year.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent at 1,979.20 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.9 percent.

Both had their biggest daily percentage gain since April 24. They fell around 12 percent in the second quarter.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.8 percent at 20,803.29 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.7 percent.

Both climbed to their highest closings in one week. But for the quarter, the Hang Seng lost 6.7 percent while the HSCE shed 14.5 percent.

Hong Kong markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

"Looking ahead, investors may take profit after the recent rebound," said Patrick Yiu, a director at CASH Asset Management.

He said that he's concerned about company profitability and earnings prospects as the Chinese economy slows.

"Instead of jumping into the market, we concern more about the profitability of companies and we will focus more on the visibility of their earnings prospects in the slowing China economy," Yiu said.

On Friday, China's central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan told a financial forum in Shanghai that it will ensure reasonable lending growth and will adjust market liquidity in an appropriate manner.

And just before the Hong Kong market closed, China's market regulator said the market performance has stabilised and the impact of sudden shocks is fading.

In China, the one-week cash rate fell on Friday to its lowest since before last week's sharp credit squeeze.

China's rebound was led by smaller banks, which are more reliant on short-term interbank funding and were badly hit during the past week.

China Minsheng Bank, which had big recent losses, was up 4.4 percent in Shanghai and Everbright Bank rose 4.7 percent.

The country's two largest lenders, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank (CCB) climbed 5.5 and 1.7 percent, respectively.

PROPERTY STOCKS JUMP

Chinese property stocks jumped on mainland media reports about relaxation of financing for mainland property companies, although some analysts were doubtful that there will be any major changes in policy in the near term.

Officials at the China Securities Regulatory Commission declined to comment on the reports.

The sector was also boosted after a Shenzhen area development agency said on Thursday it would invest 389.8 billion yuan ($63.39 billion) before the end of 2015 in developing comprehensive infrastructure in the region.

On the mainland, China Vanke surged 8.4 percent, its best daily showing since Jan. 21, while Poly Real Estate jumped 6.2 percent in its best day since September 2012.

In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd rose 4.6 percent, while China Resources Land gained 4.2 percent.

Shares of conglomerate China Resources Enterprise rose 3.8 percent to HK$24.35 after broker BOC International upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to HK$25.90 from HK$23.50.