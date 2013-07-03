* HSI -2.1 pct, H-shares -3.0 pct, CSI300 -2.4 pct
* China banking, coal sectors under heavy selling pressure
* Construction-related plays sink after China services PMI
* Daphne plunge 10 percent to lowest in almost 2 years
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 3 China shares were knocked off
a two-week high on Wednesday, pulling down Hong Kong markets,
with financial and material counters under heavy selling
pressure in a retracement of last week's strong rebound.
Two surveys showing a subdued China's non-manufacturing
sector discouraged investors. Slowing construction activity was
cited for a weak official services PMI reading, while new orders
for a similar private survey sank to a 55-month low.
At 0315 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2.4 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was down 2 percent. Both had
closed on Tuesday at their highest since June 21.
The Hang Seng Index was down 2.1 percent at 20,233.7,
slipping further from Friday's more than one-week high. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong dived 3 percent.
"It's been very tough telling clients to start looking at a
tradeable rebound, it shows everybody is very pessimistic right
now," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication
International Securities.
"Let's not talk about a complete reversal, but there's
definitely a meaningful rebound coming up after the steep losses
and the high percentage of short selling," Hong added,
suggesting clients focus on sectors such as internet businesses
that offer good potential and are not capital intensive.
On Wednesday, Tencent Holdings was among the few
Hang Seng Index components to see gains, up 0.7 percent.
Construction-related counters sank as China's official
purchasing managers' index for the services sector sank to its
weakest in nine months.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
services industry inched up to 51.3 last month from May's 51.2,
as growth in new orders hit a 55-month low and business
confidence slumped to depths last seen in late 2005 when records
began.
China State Construction tumbled 3.4 percent in
Hong Kong and 3.1 percent in Shanghai. China Vanke,
the country's largest property developer by sales, was down
nearly 5 percent in Shenzhen.
With the services sector accounting for nearly half of
China's economy, Wednesday's data readings shook already fragile
sentiment hard hit by the cash crunch in the mainland last
month.
Coal producers China Coal and China Shenhua
each tumbled more than 5 percent in Hong Kong, while
Chinese banks were among the leading index drags. Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) dived 3.2
percent in Hong Kong and 2.2 percent in Shanghai.
Retail counters were also hit after data showed the value of
Hong Kong retail sales grew in May by 12.8 percent from a year
earlier, weaker than April's 20.7 percent growth.
Daphne International plunged nearly 10 percent to
its lowest in almost two years. Shoe retailer Belle
International slid 4.2 percent to its lowest in three
years.