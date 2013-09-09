* HSI +0.7 pct, H-shares +2.1 pct, CSI300 +3.5 pct
* Positive China inflation, trade data lifts A-share market
* Reported Shanghai trade zone perks lift shippers, banks
* PetroChina denies allegations of more probes, to resume
trading
By Clement Tan
Sept 9 China shares outperformed others in Asia
early Monday, lifting Hong Kong markets, as August inflation and
trade data added to optimism that growth has stopped slowing in
the world's second-largest economy.
Shanghai-related counters again had solid gains after the
official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday that
companies operating in the city's new free-trade zone may enjoy
special tax exemptions.
At the midday trading break, the Hang Seng Index was
up 0.7 percent at 22,787.3 points, its highest intra-day level
since May 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 2.1 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings jumped 3.5 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index spiked 3 percent. Both were at their
highest intra-day levels since mid-June.
"Market sentiment has been turning more and more positive,
with the A-share market strong. But there's still not a lot of
fresh buying," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
Chinese shipping shares were also supported by resurgent
freight rates, with the Dry Baltic Index again hitting
its highest since January 2012. Sinotrans Shipping
jumped 3.4 percent to be up 20 percent this month in Hong Kong.
China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL)
surged by the maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai and 3.7
percent in Hong Kong. CSCL Shanghai shares have rebounded 40
percent from a trough on Aug. 23, one day after China's cabinet
approved the establishment of a free trade zone in Shanghai.
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and
Shanghai-based Bank of Communications ,
China's fifth-largest lender, also surged by the maximum 10
percent limit in the mainland, leading gains in the Chinese
banking sector.
There was market speculation that Pudong Bank plans to issue
preferred shares to boost capital. A media relations
representative at the bank told Reuters it was not aware of any
approval for such a plan.
Ping An Bank also soared 10 percent to 12.13
yuan in Shenzhen after its parent, Ping An Insurance Group
, said it will acquire up to 1.32 billion
new shares in the bank at 11.17 yuan per share, raising its
stake to 59 percent.
Financials were also boosted by official data that showed
China's annual consumer inflation was 2.6 percent in August, in
line with market expectation.
Producer prices fell 1.6 percent last month from a year
earlier, compared with a fall of 2.3 percent in the previous
month and slightly less than an expected fall of 1.8 percent.
This follows data on Sunday that showed China's exports rose
7.2 percent in August from a year earlier and imports rose 7
percent, producing a trade surplus of $28.6 billion for the
month.
Beijing is due to release monthly data for industrial
output, retail sales and urban investment on Tuesday. Money
supply and loan growth data is also expected this week.
Shares of embattled Chinese oil giant PetroChina
were suspended following local media
reports that alleged more probes of its executives were under
way. The company said the reports were inaccurate and that
trading of its share will resume in the afternoon.
Vinda International Holdings Ltd surged nearly 36
percent after the company said on Monday that Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA) had offered HK$8.65 billion
($1.12 billion) for all shares it did not already own in the
household consumer paper maker.
Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd became the second
industry player to take a punt on a Russian entertainment zone,
agreeing to invest $350 million to build a casino, hotel and
exhibition venue. Its shares rose 4.7 percent.