* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct
* China shippers rise again, Baltic Dry Index extends surge
* Sun Hung Kai Properties up ahead of earnings
By Clement Tan
Sept 12 Hong Kong and China shares crept higher
early Thursday, led by Chinese financial and shipping counters
as an index of freight costs kept raising in another sign the
global economy is on the mend.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was up 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent and was at its
most technically overbought level since October 2010.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent to 22,993
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.4 percent, and has soared almost
21 percent from a June 25 trough.
"We are still in a relatively early stage of this rotation
back into Chinese equities because not every fund manager has
the flexibility to make changes too quickly," said Linus Yip, a
Hong Kong-based strategist at First Shanghai Securities.
Some of the gains for shipping stocks reflect "a reversal of
the steep losses the sector suffered over the past months," he
added.
The Baltic Dry Index jumped 5.7 percent on Wednesday
to its highest since Dec. 23, 2011 and has leaped 63.5 percent
since an Aug. 12 trough. China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL)
surged by the 10 percent maximum limit in
Shanghai, but a more modest 0.9 percent in Hong Kong.
Rising cement prices, along with hopes that the bigger
players will benefit from industrial consolidation, helped lift
China National Building Material (CNBM) 3.1 percent to
its highest since Aug. 15.
Deutsche Bank analysts, in a note on Thursday, said that
cement prices are rising in southern Guangdong province, with
more hikes expected as the sector enters a season of peak demand
in the fourth quarter.
Sun Hung Kai Properties climbed 1.1 percent ahead
of its annual earnings later in the day. The stock, down 10.8
percent in 2013, is now trading at a 25.6 percent discount to
its 12-month forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
China coal counters sank after Beijing unveiled
comprehensive measures to tackle air pollution on Thursday that
involves slashing coal consumption and closing old polluting
steel mills, cement factories and aluminum smelters.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd fell 2.8
percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent after closing at its highest
in nearly three months in Shanghai.
Sino Biopharmaceutical shares plunged by as much
as 25 percent to their lowest since February and were down 16.5
percent when trading was suspended shortly before the midday
break.
The company said it has set up a team to investigate
allegations broadcast on state television that its
majority-owned subsidiary had paid for illegal overseas trips
for doctors.