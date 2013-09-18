* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct
* China indexes set for weekly loss ahead of two-day holiday
* China property weak in Hong Kong after home price data
* China shipping stocks jump as freight rates resume rise
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 18 Hong Kong and China shares
slipped early on Wednesday, ahead of an expected paring of
stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day and a
two-day holiday in the mainland.
Most Chinese property counters were put on the defensive
after official data showed new home prices in the world's
second-largest economy climbed 0.8 percent in August from July
and 8.3 percent in August from a year earlier.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index - which ended on
Monday at its highest since May 22 - was down 0.3 percent at
23,105.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.6 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings fell 0.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.2 percent with midday volumes at their
weakest in almost two weeks.
The two mainland indexes are now down 2.8 and 2.5 percent
this week, respectively. Last week, they had their biggest
weekly gains since February.
China markets will be shut after Wednesday for the
Mid-Autumn Festival, while Hong Kong will be closed on Friday
for the holiday.
"There's an element of pre-holiday de-risking in the A-share
market after the big jump we saw last week," said Hong Hao,
chief strategist at Bank of Communications International
Securities.
Hong said he expects yields on 10-year Treasury notes
to fall "whatever the Fed says later" as they are
relatively high , and lower yields could boost stock markets.
The Fed is expected to release its decision at about 1800
GMT. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to be
measured in any cuts to its $85 billion in monthly asset buying,
while also seeking to reassure investors that the day of an
actual policy tightening is still distant.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong property counters were among the
leading index boosts, with Cheung Kong Holdings up 2.2
percent, New World Development 1.5 percent and Sun
Hung Kai Properties 0.7 percent.
A buoyant Hong Kong property sector helped cushion tepid
Chinese peers after official data showed mainland new home
prices rising at the fastest rate in at least 2-1/2 years in
August, complicating Beijing's efforts to keep prices in check.
The impact on the stock market was muted in the mainland,
but more visible in Hong Kong, where China Resources Land
sank 2.2 percent and Country Garden slipped
0.4 percent.
Bank of East Asia sank 3.4 percent, paring most of
Tuesday's gains on hopes it could also receive a takeover offer
after another family-owned institution, Wing Hang Bank
, said it did. Wing Hang shares shed 1.6 percent.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings was the
top drag on the Hang Seng benchmark, sinking nearly 3 percent
after signing a $448 million deal to buy a 36.5 percent stake in
Sohu's Sogou search engine.
China shipping counters in Hong Kong again saw gains as the
Baltic Dry Index surged more than 5 percent to its
highest since December 2011 - shrugging off a clutch of
downgrades as analysts warn of a potential fall in freight
rates.
China Shipping Development jumped 3.8 percent in
spite of getting downgraded on Wednesday by Barclays from
overweight to equal weight. The stock, which closed Tuesday at
its lowest in nearly two weeks, is still up 46 percent from a
June 13 trough.