* HSI +0.6 pct, H-shares +0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct

* H-shares index struggles at technical resistance

* China railway strong in HK, but profit taking hits A-shares

* China pharmaceuticals lifted by govt plan to boost growth

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 15 Hong Kong shares touched a three-week high early on Tuesday, shrugging off a weak mainland Chinese market, after senior U.S. Senate leaders indicated that they were within striking distance of a deal that could resolve a fiscal stand-off.

Chinese pharmaceutical firms rose after the State Council said it aimed to boost growth in the health services sector that could top 8 trillion yuan in total size by 2020.

By 0254 GMT, the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings were each down 0.1 percent. Both had closed on Monday at their highest since mid-September.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 23,362.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.8 percent, struggling once again at its 200-day moving average.

Volumes in both markets were relatively modest as markets in Hong Kong resumed trading after closing on Monday for a public holiday.

"The pullback in Hong Kong from the day's highs suggest investors are not willing to chase gains with no U.S. deal confirmed," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, ended a day of constant talks with optimistic proclamations, as details leaked out of the pact they were negotiating.

The news gave cyclical sectors, notably HSBC and Chinese banks, a moderate lift. HSBC climbed 1.1 percent to a two-week high. China Construction Bank (CCB) climbed 0.7 percent in Hong Kong.

Chinese data on Monday showed 787 billion yuan of new loans were recorded in September, topping expectations for 650 billion yuan, while September consumer inflation hit a seven-month high at 3.1 percent.

More data is due on Oct. 18, including third quarter GDP growth.

The Chinese railway sector was strong in Hong Kong, catching up with strong gains in mainland-listed peers on Monday on hopes of more overseas business after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promoted China's high-speed rail technology on a visit to Thailand.

Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric jumped 5.1 percent to its highest since March 1, while China Railway Construction spiked 4.2 percent.

In the mainland though, investors took profit on the railway sector after it surged on the same piece of news on Monday. Daqin Railway fell more than 2 percent in Shanghai.

Pharmaceutical names were strong after various official media reported plans by China's cabinet that would among others, develop a system of health insurance and improve and expand quality healthcare access to poor rural areas.

Fosun Pharmaceutical surged the maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai and 11.6 percent in Hong Kong.