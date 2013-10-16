* HSI, H-shares both -0.4 pct; CSI300, Shanghai Comp -1.4
pct
* ChiNext index underperforms in mainland
* Prince Frog plunges on short-seller report, trading
suspended
* GOME surges after solid preliminary Q3 result
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 16 China shares underperformed
others in Asia, pushing down Hong Kong markets, and could have
their heaviest loss in three weeks on Wednesday as investors
took profit on outperforming sectors.
Market turnover in both Hong Kong and mainland China
remained subdued, with a deal that would ensure the United
States averts a debt default still elusive.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings and the Shanghai Composite Index
each sank 1.4 percent. Both faced the possibility of
their biggest daily loss since Sept. 26.
The Nasdaq-styled ChiNext Composite Index, made
up mainly of high-growth, high technology start-ups listed in
Shenzhen, dived 2.7 percent. Before Wednesday, it surged nearly
80 percent on the year.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.4
percent at 23,XXX.X points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in the territory also shed
0.4 percent.
The leading losers "are mostly the smaller stocks that have
drastically outshined everybody this year and likely driven by
speculative money," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst at
Haitong Securities.
Traders also cited a record-high yuan against the dollar and
rising fears of an impending resumption of initial public
offerings in the A-share market as among other negative factors
on the day.
In the mainland, Bestv New Media sank 7.6
percent, but is still up more than 171 percent this year, while
Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media dropped nearly 7
percent.
China should implement more policies to protect retail stock
investors to ensure the healthy development of the country's
capital market, the head of the securities regulator said on
Wednesday.
Retail investors with portfolios of less than 500,000 yuan
($81,900) account for about 60 percent of market transaction
value, but they suffer due to inadequate information disclosure
by listed companies and illegal behaviour by some of them, Xiao
Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) wrote in the official People's Daily.
Shanghai Lujiazui Trade Finance and Trade Zone Development
dived 8.4 percent in Shanghai. Before Wednesday, its
shares had surged 113 percent. Shanghai International Port
tumbled nearly 7 percent.
Prince Frog plunged 26 percent in Hong Kong before
trading in shares of the Chinese children skincare products
maker was suspended shortly before the mid-day break.
Glaucus Research Group, a California-based short seller,
issued a report taking issue with the company's sales figures.
There were gains for top premium alcohol producer Kweichow
Moutai. Its shares rose 1.2 percent after reporting
net profit rose 6.2 percent in the first nine months.
Wumart Stores Inc shares climbed 3.5 percent after
saying it will acquire the bulk of CP Group's retail stores in
the mainland, taking a stake in CP Lotus in an
all-stocks deal worth $374 million. CP Lotus shares spiked
nearly 29 percent. Trading in both were suspended on Tuesday.
GOME Electrical jumped 6.2 percent after the
Chinese white goods retailer said preliminary same-store revenue
was up 8 percent in the third quarter, from a year earlier, and
more than 12 percent in the first three quarters.
PCCW and Fantastic TV, an affiliate of i-CABLE
Communications, obtained initial approvals for a free
TV license in Hong Kong. Shares of PCCW were up 8.9 percent and
i-CABLE skyrocketed 164 percent.
Hong Kong Television Network, which didn't get an
approval, tumbled 31 percent. The company said it will proceed
with laying off 320 employees.