* HSI +0.6 pct, H-shares +0.7 pct, CSI300 +1.4 pct
* Policy comments by Premier Li encourage investors
* Tencent hits record high after Google's strong gains
* Hutchison sinks after scrapping ParkNShop sale plans
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 21 China shares outshone others
in Asia early on Monday, lifting Hong Kong to its highest in a
month, after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said there should be "no
slackening" in carrying out policies that ensure growth targets
are met.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings touched a
record high, tracking strong gains for its New York-listed
sector rivals after Google shares topped $1,000 on
Friday following forecast-busting quarterly results.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at
23,477 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent. Both
offshore indexes reached their highest since mid-September.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings climbed 1.4 percent and Shanghai Composite
Index gained 1.1 percent. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan
was up 0.2 percent.
"Premier Li's comments, along with reports that A-share IPO
approvals will likely not resume soon, are responsible for the
more positive tone in the market today," said Cao Xuefeng, a
Chengdu-based analyst with Huaxi Securities.
Reports in official Chinese media said that Li, at a State
Council meeting on Friday, urged officials to keep up the pace
of reform implementation and reiterated that the policy focus
will not be changed.
The market also responded positively to state media reports
on Monday that China's securities regulator, at a weekend press
conference, said there are more steps in the approval process
for new listings, suggesting initial public offerings will not
resume this year.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
surged the 10 percent limit in Shanghai, as well as 13.6 percent
in Hong Kong, after its research and development subsidiary
Chongqing Fochon entered a licensing agreement with
Switzerland's SELLAS Clinical for two chemical compounds.
Tencent jumped 5 percent to HK$451.20 ($58.19) per
share, a record high, which added $5.1 billion to its market
capitalization, now exceeding $100 billion.
Now up more than 80 percent on the year, Tencent was trading
at 32 times forward 12-month earnings, a 20 percent premium to
its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Investors also chased gains in the Macau casino sector,
another outperformer this year. The sector again surged after
Sands China posted record quarterly earnings before
interest, tax and amortization.
Galaxy Entertainment climbed 5.4 percent and Sands
China 3.8 percent to record highs. The Galaxy share price has
more than doubled this year, while that of Sands China has
jumped 77 percent. By comparison, the Hang Seng Index has
risen 3.6 percent.
There were losses for Hutchison Whampoa, whose
shares sank 2.8 percent after the conglomerate controlled by Li
Ka-shing scrapped plans to sell its Hong Kong supermarket
business.
Chinese railway equipment manufacturer Zhuzhou CSR Times
Electric tumbled 5.1 percent after raising $294
million worth of new shares, which were priced at an 8.8 percent
to Friday's close.