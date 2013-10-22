* HSI -0.5 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct
* China property H-shares rise, A-shares slip after home
price data
* Tianjin-based counters jump on free trade zone hopes
* Key earnings expected: COLI, ZTE, Huaneng Power, SMIC
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 22 Hong Kong shares were knocked
off their highest levels in a month early on Tuesday, led by
China Mobile after its disappointing third quarterly results
kicked off the current results reporting season for key blue
chip companies.
Mainland Chinese markets were put on the defensive after
official data showed average new home prices in China's major
cities in September accelerated to 19.1 percent from a year
earlier, from August's 14.9 percent.
By midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.8 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent. Both have
traded in the same narrow 100-point range for nearly a month.
The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Monday at its
highest since Sept. 19, fell 0.5 percent to 23,324.5 points. The
China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings
slipped 0.2 percent.
Volumes up to midday in both markets were lackluster.
Offshore investors awaited delayed U.S. jobs data due later
in the global day and onshore markets were spooked by the
possibility of a second-straight net liquidity drain after the
Chinese central bank abstained from open market operations for a
second consecutive session.
"Forward guidance provided by companies will be important at
this earnings in this uncertain period," said Jackson Wong,
Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
"It's a waiting game now. Chinese property data wasn't
unexpected, but people are now looking towards the 3rd Plenum
meeting in November for signs of how Beijing plans to address
rising home prices and bad debt issues," Wong added.
China's leaders will lay out plans to transform the world's
second-largest economy at the meeting, billed as a watershed
just like one in 1978 when Deng Xiaoping unveiled his historic
reforms to open China to the rest of the world.
Most Chinese property developers in Hong Kong rose
marginally, while mainland-listed ones were weaker. While
year-on-year home price growth accelerated in September from
August, month-on-month increments saw a decline.
Country Garden climbed 1.1 percent in Hong Kong,
while Vanke shed 0.9 percent in Shenzhen and Poly
Real Estate slipped 0.6 percent in Shanghai.
China Overseas Land (COLI) sank 0.8 percent in
Hong Kong ahead of its quarterly results due at the midday
trading break. COLI posted a 3 percent rise in third-quarter
operating profit, helped by strategic pricing in higher tier
cities to counter tightening measures.
Up 4.1 percent this year, COLI is trading at 9 times forward
12-month earnings, a 33 percent discount to its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Other key earnings due on Tuesday include ones for Huaneng
Power , ZTE Corp and
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).
Huaneng Power jumped 5.3 percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent
in Shanghai. ZTE sank 1.3 percent in Hong Kong and 1.5 percent
in Shenzhen, while SMIC was up 1.6 percent.
China Mobile dived 3.7 percent, recovering
marginally from touching a three-month low earlier, after
missing expectations on Monday with a nearly 9 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit as social messaging applications ate
into the company's traditional revenue streams.
There were, however, gains for Tianjin-related counters in
the mainland after the official China Securities Journal
reported on Tuesday that the northeastern Chinese port city is
likely to win approval for its own free trade zone.
In Shanghai, Tianjin Port Holdings, Tianjin
Marine Shipping and Tianjin Quanyechang Group
all surged by 10 percent, while Tianjin Realty
Development jumped 6.5 percent. In Hong Kong,
Tianjin Port Development gained 5.3 percent.
CSR Corporation Ltd spiked 4.6 percent
in Hong Kong and 6.3 percent in Shanghai after the subway
technology manufacturer entered into certain contracts, raising
hopes for more for the sector.