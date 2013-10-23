* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct
* Profit taking hits ChiNext, tech-related, consumer names
* China banks rise after Ping An Bank's encouraging earnings
* Sichuan counters up, infrastructure investment announced
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 23 China shares surrendered early
gains to go into the midday break weaker on Wednesday, weighing
on Hong Kong markets, as profit taking accelerated on the year's
outperformers from power producers to high-technology start ups.
Chinese banks outperformed after Ping An Bank
reported robust third-quarter net profit, suggesting the impact
of an end-June cash crunch in the mainland may not have been as
bad as previously feared.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent
to 23,299.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index
slipped 0.2 percent. If losses persist, it would be the
third-straight session that they have finished off the day's
highs, a bearish indicator.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings shed 1 percent after briefly touching its
highest intra-day level in more than a week as the benchmark
struggled at its 200-day moving average. The Shanghai Composite
Index sank 1.2 percent.
"Funds are taking some profit on the outperformers,
adjusting their positioning after superlative gains in the year
to date," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong
Securities.
The Nasdaq-style ChiNext of mainly high growth,
technology start ups listed in Shenzhen tumbled 3.6 percent to
its lowest in almost a month, but is still up more than 68
percent for the year. The CSI300 is down 4 percent.
Shenzhen-listed Suning Appliance, China's
largest white goods retailer by market capitalisation, dived
another 8.6 percent after falling more than 6 percent on
Tuesday. It is still up 70 percent this year.
Even ZTE Corp was not spared from the
wave of profit taking despite the world's fifth-largest telecom
equipment manufacturer posting a 242 million yuan profit late on
Tuesday, at the low end of its guidance.
Both its A and H share listing tumbled more than 5 percent.
It is still up more than 66 percent in Shenzhen and more than 31
percent in Hong Kong.
China will launch simulated trading in stock index options
based on the CSI300 on Nov. 8, official media reported on
Wednesday, as regulators move to enhance risk hedging options to
support further financial reforms.
Ping An Bank shares spiked 4.6 percent after the Chinese
lender reported a 19.8 percent spike in quarterly net profit
from a year earlier, while warning that its capital adequacy
ratio remains under pressure.
Investors were mainly encouraged by its positive net
interest margins, Credit Suisse analysts said in a note. This is
mainly due to its higher asset yield, strong fee income and a
reduction in its inter-bank assets, they added.
Ping An Bank's positive result sets the stage for quarterly
results for the rest of the Chinese banking sector over the next
two weeks and augur well for a clutch of mid-sized banks looking
to list in Hong Kong to raise funds to meet capital adequacy
requirements.
IFR reported that Chinese city commercial lender Bank Of
Chongqing will launch an up to $593 million initial public
offering in Hong Kong on Wednesday, citing sources with direct
knowledge of the plan.
Ping An Bank's shares, along with other mid-sized peers,
were among the hardest hit when an interbank liquidity crisis
hit at the end of June in what was seen a move engineered by the
Chinese central bank to wean bankers off their reliance on
short-term money supply and riskier lending.
With month-end approaching, China's money rates are
returning into focus. The mainland's seven-day repo rate
hit its highest in more than a week on Thursday,
although it is still way off end-June highs.
A policy adviser to the People's Bank of China told Reuters
the authority may tighten cash conditions in the financial
system to address the inflation risks, while the central bank
refrained on Tuesday from supplying cash to money markets for
the second session running.
Power producers also succumbed to profit taking. Huaneng
Power, which closed on Wednesday in Hong Kong at its
highest since May 20, tanked 6 percent despite posting robust
quarterly earnings.
A government-imposed cut to electricity prices and a slowing
economy are set to crimp the profit growth of China's power
producers this year.