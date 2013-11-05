* HSI -0.8 pct, H-shares -1 pct, CSI300 -1.5 pct
* China risks stoking inflation with more easing - Premier
Li
* Chinese financials hit on private bank pilot report
* HSBC climbs after positive Q3 earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 5 China shares underperformed
most Asian markets early on Tuesday, leading Hong Kong lower,
after Premier Li Keqiang signalled a shift towards monetary
tightening ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting this
weekend.
Growth-sensitive sectors led Chinese shares down. The
financial sector was further roiled by fears more competition
will hurt margins after the official China Securities Journal
reported a private banking pilot may start early next year.
By 0240 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-shares was down 1.5 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index slid 1.1 percent. Both onshore indexes
touched their lowest in five sessions.
The Hang Seng Index sank 0.8 percent to 23,005.2
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1 percent, once again
struggling at its 200-day moving average.
"His comments are different from what people were expecting.
He definitely sounds more hawkish now and this is a shift from
what he said earlier this year about bottom line growth," said
Hong Hao, chief strategist, Bank of Communications
International.
In comments made in an Oct. 21 speech that was only
published in full late on Monday, Li said China needs 7.2
percent economic growth to generate 10 million jobs, but that
more stimulus will be more difficult since printing more money
will cause inflation.
He added that reform was important and that short-term
fiscal or monetary stimulus was not sustainable.
Chinese financials were the biggest drags on benchmark
indexes onshore and offshore. Mid-sized lenders were the bigger
losers, with Ping An Bank sinking 2.3 percent in
Shenzhen and Industrial Bank tanking 3.8 percent in
Shanghai.
China Construction Bank (CCB) was among
the worst performing of the "Big Four" Chinese banks, sliding
1.3 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai.
But there were gains for HSBC Holdings ,
whose Hong Kong shares climbed 1.4 percent after Europe's
largest bank posted a better-than-expected 10 percent rise in
third quarter profits.
Shares of Lenovo Group rose 0.8 percent after
BlackBerry abandoned its plan to sell itself. Chinese
technology giant Lenovo had been exploring the possibility of
acquiring the telecom equipment company.