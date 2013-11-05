* HSI -0.6 pct, H-shares -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct
* China risks stoking inflation with more easing - Premier
Li
* Chinese financials hit on private bank pilot report
* HSBC climbs after positive Q3 earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 5 China shares tested their
lowest in a week on Tuesday, leading Hong Kong markets lower, as
growth-sensitive counters were hit by hawkish comments from
Premier Li Keqiang ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting
this weekend.
The financial sector was further roiled by fears that more
competition will hurt margins after the official China
Securities Journal reported a private banking pilot may start
early next year.
By 0530 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-shares was down 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index shed 0.4 percent. Earlier, both onshore
indexes had tested their lowest in five sessions and
underperformed most Asian markets.
The Hang Seng Index sank 0.6 percent to 23,047.8
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.7 percent, once again
struggling at its 200-day moving average.
"His comments are different from what people were expecting.
He definitely sounds more hawkish now and this is a shift from
what he said earlier this year about bottom line growth," said
Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications
International.
But losses did not come in exceptionally heavy volumes in
both markets, suggesting there was no panic selling.
In comments made in an Oct. 21 speech that was only
published in full late on Monday, Li said China needs 7.2
percent economic growth to generate 10 million jobs, but that
more stimulus will be more difficult since printing more money
will cause inflation.
He added that reform was important and that short-term
fiscal or monetary stimulus was not sustainable.
Chinese financials were the biggest drags on benchmark
indexes onshore and offshore. Mid-sized lenders were the bigger
losers, with Ping An Bank sinking 1.3 percent in
Shenzhen and Industrial Bank tanking 3.2 percent in
Shanghai.
China Construction Bank (CCB) was among
the worst performing of the "Big Four" Chinese banks, sliding
1.2 percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.
The Chinese property sector slid again after the 21st
Century Business Herald newspaper reported that the Beijing city
government may not allow developers to raise home prices before
the end of this year.
China Vanke fell 1 percent in Shenzhen, while
Poly Real Estate sank 1.8 percent in Shanghai and
China Overseas Land shed 1.9 percent in Hong Kong.
The sector has been hit by policy uncertainty in recent
sessions as rising home prices have raised expectations that the
central government could move to increase curbs on the property
market.
But there were gains for HSBC Holdings ,
whose Hong Kong shares climbed 1.5 percent after Europe's
largest bank posted a better-than-expected 10 percent rise in
third quarter profits.
Shares of Lenovo Group rose 1 percent after
BlackBerry abandoned its plan to sell itself. Chinese
technology giant Lenovo had been exploring the possibility of
acquiring the telecom equipment company.