* HSI -0.7 pct, H-shares -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct
* China shadow banking crackdown reports hit financial
H-shares
* Lenovo, Galaxy Entertainment each up 0.4 pct ahead of
earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 7 Hong Kong shares touched their
lowest in nearly two weeks early on Thursday, as losses deepened
for Chinese financials after more media reports emerged about
possible sector reforms from a key Communist Party policy
meeting starting this weekend.
A newspaper controlled by the People's Bank of China said on
Thursday that regulators were working on fresh restrictions on
interbank market activity in the next step of their crackdown on
shadow banking.
"In the short term, this is a negative, partly also because
there's been so many media reports on possible financial sector
reform and all they've done is to fan uncertainty," said Linus
Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent
at 22,884.5 points, its lowest since Oct. 29. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.8 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings and the Shanghai Composite Index each
slipped 0.3 percent as midday volume on the Shanghai bourse
neared multi-month lows.
In both Hong Kong and Shanghai, two stocks declined for
every stock that advanced in the morning session.
The marginal outperformance of the onshore market was
largely due to a rebound in the financial A-shares as the
sector's H-shares again sank. China Minsheng Bank slid
1.3 percent and is now down 4.2 percent on the week so far.
Minsheng's H-shares were among the most highly shorted in
Hong Kong on Wednesday after the 21st Century Business Herald
reported that the banking regulators are planning to cap the
exposure of commercial banks to non-tradeable credit-backed
assets backing inter-bank assets and proprietary investment.
A similar report was carried by the Chinese central
bank-controlled Financial News on Thursday, suggesting tri-party
lending agreements in the interbank market may be banned.
Still, markets have been trending lower as turnover thinned
since the start of November as investors await the outcome of a
closed-door meeting of the elite Central Committee of China's
ruling Communist Party from Nov. 9-12 to set the country's
economic agenda for the next decade.
Still, traders said some short money was beginning to buy
H-share index options and some Chinese banking names to protect
against a post-meeting rally.
Beijing is also due to post a slew of October economic data
starting with trade on Friday and inflation, urban investment,
industrial output and retails sales on Saturday. Money supply
and loan growth are due between Nov. 8 and 15.
On the earnings front, Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment and Lenovo Group each rose 0.4
percent ahead of their respective quarterly announcements later
in the day.