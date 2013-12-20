* HSI -0.5 pct, H-shares -1.3 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct
* Chinese financials fall as money rates hike
* Hong Kong shares drop on profit-taking
* China Everbright Bank off 3.5 pct in Hong Kong debut
By Yimou Lee
Dec 20 China shares fell again, as the country's
money rates spiked for a third day and worries about tight
liquidity remained in spite of the central bank's injection of
cash.
If mainland indexes are down at the end of Friday, that will
make a ninth straight day of falls.
Hong Kong shares were weak on Friday too, with investors
taking profits on recent outperformers after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it would start to trim its stimulus.
China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
hit 7.48 percent on Friday, its highest level
since June 24. The hike sparked renewed concerns on tight
liquidity before the resumption of new share offerings next
month.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent
at 22,785.89 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.3 percent.
For the week, those indexes were down 2 and 3.5 percent,
respectively. The H-share index was headed for its
fourth-straight weekly loss.
The CSI300 fell 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at 2,115.10 points.
Losses in Shanghai came in turnover some 10 percent below its
20-day moving average by midday.
On the week, the mainland indexes slid 3.8 and 3.7 percent,
respectively, their biggest weekly loss since the period ended
June 28.
"The market is melting - we saw significant profit-taking in
some strong sectors. Lot of funds are almost done for the year
and are taking profits off the table right after the Fed
announced the tapering," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales in Hong Kong.
Wong said liquidity concerns continued to hurt Shanghai
shares. If the market drops more, "there might be some voices to
ask for help from the Chinese central bank to roll out some
policies to stabilize the A-shares market," he said.
Chinese financials led losses among industry groups. In Hong
Kong, Ping An Insurance shed 4 percent, while China
Life down 2.9 percent. Both fell to their one-month
lows.
Ping An Bank dropped 2.7 percent to its lowest
in almost two months in Shenzhen, while Hua Xia Bank
fell 2.2 percent in Shanghai.
GOLD SHARES, CASINOS DOWN
Chinese gold miners fell as gold prices fell sharply after
the Fed's move to trim its bond-buying stimulus.
Zijin Mining fell 1.7 percent in
Shanghai and 4.1 percent to a four-month low in Hong Kong, while
Shandong Gold and Zhongjin Gold both
dropped more than 3 percent in Shanghai.
Macau gambling stocks extended losses as investors took some
profit after strong gains in the past two weeks. Galaxy
Entertainment, which hit a record high on Tuesday,
fell 3.1 percent. Macau Legend tumbled 9.1 percent on
Friday and was down 12.9 percent for the week.
Shares in China Everbright Bank fell 3.5 percent
in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday, after the mid-sized
lender raised $3 billion in a share offering.