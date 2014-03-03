* HSI -0.7 pct, H-shares -0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct
* Focus on China annual parliamentary meeting opening Wed
* Sun Art rebounds from 1.5-year low after in-line earnings
* China property sinks after surveys show moderating home
prices
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 3 China shares outperformed
most Asian markets early on Monday, limiting losses in Hong
Kong, with Sinopec and PetroChina firmer on hopes that coming
parliamentary meetings will yield more progress on state-owned
enterprises reform.
Still, the banking sector was broadly weaker after two
surveys showed factory activity in the world's second-largest
economy slowing to multi-month lows, potentially complicating
Beijing's efforts to rebalance the economy.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was up 0.3 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq-style
ChiNext Composite Index of mostly high tech startups
listed in Shenzhen advanced 1.1 percent.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent
to 22,678 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong, which was down
by as much as 1.3 percent, slipped 0.6 percent.
Escalating tensions after Russia bloodlessly seized a part
of Ukraine roiled global markets, with riskier assets taking the
brunt of the selloff as oil prices jumped.
In contrast to others, "mainland markets are focused
squarely on this week's annual parliamentary meetings, but
investors should not be get too carried away," said Cao Xuefeng,
a Chengdu-based analyst with Huaxi Securities. China's annual
parliamentary meetings start in Beijing on Wednesday.
"Growth is slowing and it's unlikely Beijing will resort to
easy growth-friendly policy this time. State-owned enterprise
reform has a very popular theme, but it's too early to get too
excited... the details are very important," Cao added.
In Shanghai, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec
climbed 1.9 percent and PetroChina 1.2
percent. Sinopec H-shares rose 1.7 percent, while
PetroChina's slipped 0.4 percent.
Technology counters were among outperformers. China Unicom
jumped 2.9 percent in Hong Kong, while its
Shanghai-listed parent China United Network Communications
soared 6.2 percent.
Chinese property developers sank after two private surveys
showed on Saturday that gains in China's home prices moderated
in February. China Overseas Land fell nearly 3 percent
in Hong Kong, while Poly Real Estate shed 2.4
percent in Shanghai.
Sun Art Retail shares, which had closed on Friday
at their lowest since late July 2012, jumped 6.7 percent in Hong
Kong after the Chinese hypermart operator posted a 15.2 percent
rise in 2013 net profit, in line with market consensus.
UBS upgraded its Sun Art rating from "sell" to "neutral."
While long term structural issues posed by online platforms
could crimp profit, UBS said short covering could lift its Art's
share price given its recent hefty 32 percent correction.
The company said at an earnings briefing on Monday that it
expects to spend up to 8 billion yuan in capital expenditure, as
it plans to open about 50 stores this year, in line with 2013.