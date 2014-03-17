* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct

* China property firms make solid advances

* Hong Kong slips as uncertainty lingers

By Alice Woodhouse

HONG KONG, Mar 17 Chinese shares edged higher on Monday, with property and construction sectors strong after Beijing announced plans to get more people to move into urban areas.

Hong Kong stocks extended losses and fell to a five-week low, tracking weakness in global markets on investor uncertainty over Chinese economic growth and diplomatic tensions over Crimea.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at 21,467.35 points, its lowest level since Feb. 6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at 2,013.83 points.

"We are expecting some kind of small policies or specific policies on urbanization or infrastructure, so that's why some of the traditional sectors such as cement, infrastructure, railways are outperforming the overall markets," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

Wong said uncertainties among investors are likely to keep the Hong Kong benchmark hovering around its current level, within 21,200 to 21,800 points. The index has fallen 6 percent since a high hit on Feb. 28.

China's State Council announced on Sunday it will invest in urban infrastructure and transport networks as it seeks to increase the country's urban population to 60 percent by 2020, from 53.7 percent now.

Chinese property counters were buoyant, with China Vanke and Poly Real Estate rising 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Anhui Conch Cement rose 4.3 percent in Hong Kong and 2.3 percent in Shanghai, while China State Construction gained 1.1 percent in Shanghai.

In a widely expected move, the People's Bank of China widened the yuan's trading band over the weekend, but this is unlikely to have any effect on companies' profit margins for now.

Shares in Italian fashion house Prada slipped 2.9 percent after it announced on Friday buying 80 percent of the company behind a Milanese pastry brand.

Internet giant Tencent slipped to its lowest since Feb. 14 after China's central bank on Friday called for a halt to certain types of mobile payment.

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd , which said last week it would team up with Tencent on payments, continued to dive after the mobile payment halt, slumping 7.7 percent in Shanghai and 2 percent in Hong Kong.