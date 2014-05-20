* HSI +0.7 pct, H-shares +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct
* China Mobile hits four-month high after Goldman upgrade
* ChiNext gains on expectations of smaller number of IPOs
By Grace Li and Chen Yixin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 20 Hong Kong shares rose
on Tuesday, helped by China Mobile after a broker upgrade pushed
shares of the Chinese telecom giant to their highest since the
start of 2014.
China shares eked out slim gains in a choppy Tuesday trade,
buoyed by ChiNext Composite Index stocks after the
country's top securities regulator said it anticipates 100
initial public offerings (IPOs) between June and the end of the
year, a smaller amount of than some investors have feared.
Their concern has been that a bigger IPO wave could spur
selling of existing stocks, depressing their prices.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent at
22,867.84 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent.
The CSI300 also inched up 0.1 percent. The
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent at 2,008.43
points, rebounding from a three-week low on Monday, during which
the index briefly fell below the 2,000-point mark.
China Mobile Ltd, the top boost of Hong Kong's
main index, rose 2.4 percent to its highest level since Jan. 3
after Goldman Sachs put the world's largest telecom carrier by
subscriber base on its conviction buy list.
Goldman raised its 12-month target price by 13 percent to
HK$95.00 ($12.20) saying improvement in the company's average
revenue per user can be expected as it continues to build up its
high-speed LTE network in China. At midday, the stock was at
HK$78.50.
Competitor China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, on which
Goldman has a neutral rating, was down 2.6 percent, Tuesday's
biggest drag on the index.
In China, the ChiNext of mostly high-tech start-ups listed
in Shenzhen gained 1.7 percent.
State media on Monday reported the chairman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission as giving 100 as the number of
IPOs expected by the end of the year.
"This volume is much lower than market had expected, which
supported the ChiNext's jump this morning," said Xiao Shijun,
analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
But Xiao added that most market players were still doubtful
about a rise in the index as China's economic fundamentals
remained weak.
Great Wall Motor Co Ltd gained 1.8
percent in Hong Kong after the automaker late Monday announced a
deal to set up a production base in Russia. Its Shanghai shares
were also up 0.9 percent in Shanghai.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)