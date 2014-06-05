(Corrects to China, Hong Kong shares flat in headline)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, June 5 China shares were flat on
Thursday, as investors remained cautious and unable to see
catalysts for share movement.
Hong Kong ended the morning session slightly down, though
H-shares edged up, thanks to Chinese insurers.
Shanghai midday turnover was the weakest since May 23, and
about 30 percent below its average in the last 20 sessions. Hong
Kong half-day volumes stayed below their 20-day average for a
fifth day.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.2 percent
at 23,101.95 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was flat at 2,024.04 points. Both swung between
negative and positive territory in morning trade, though in a
small range.
Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong Securities,
said little capital is flowing into blue-chips as some investors
have concerns about the performance of listed companies.
"The valuations of blue-chip stocks are relatively low,"
Zhang said.
Top CSI300 boost was Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth
Group Hi-Tech, which rose 3.0 percent. China is
preparing to scrap controversial tariffs and quotas on the
export of rare earth materials after a World Trade Organization
panel branded them discriminatory earlier this year, Reuters
reported on Wednesday quoting a source.
The coal sector again underperformed in Chinese onshore
markets, weighed down by falling prices. Datong Coal Industry
shed 3.6 percent and Yanzhou Coal Mining
lost 2.1 percent.
Beijing's expanding efforts to shift from coal to cleaner
fuels to combat pollution could affect big investments by coal
companies, a research report estimated on Thursday.
Chinese insurers were strong in Hong Kong. China Life
Insurance, China Pacific Insurance Group and
PICC Property and Casualty added 1.4, 1.0 and 1.2
percent, respectively.
Shares of Italian fashion house Prada slipped 1.2
percent ahead of its February-April results due later on
Thursday.
China developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
jumped 3.3 percent after Alibaba Group Holding agreed to buy a
50 percent stake in its football club.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)