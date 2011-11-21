(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1.8 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct
* Consensus for China developers too optimistic - Credit
Suisse
* Longfor Properties down 10 pct in high volume
* Weak coal plays drag Shanghai lower
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 21 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by weakness in mainland
financials and property names after bearish comments by Chinese
Vice-Premier Wang Qishan over the global economy further
aggravated weak sentiment.
Midday turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was the lowest since
Oct. 21, suggesting risk aversion remains elevated with the debt
crisis in Europe and now potentially the United States rumbles
on, with a recession feared in the new year.
Vice-Premier Wang warned on Monday that the global economy
remained in a grim state after saying on Sunday that a long-term
global recession was certain and China must focus on domestic
problems.
"It's inevitable that comments like that will weigh on
sectors that are more cyclical, especially with sentiment
already so bad and turnover weak," said Haitong Securities
International equity strategist Edward Huang.
Weakness in sectors seen more sensitive to economic growth
led the China Enterprises Index of top China listings in
Hong Kong down 2.79 percent by the midday trading break. The
broader Hang Seng Index was down 1.83 percent at
18,152.99.
The Hang Seng benchmark was near the morning's high after
testing the bottom of a chart gap that formed between the high
of Oct. 21 at about 18,082 and the low of Oct. 24 at about
18,435.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was
the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, dropping 4.1 percent.
China Resources Land Ltd was among the top
percentage losers on the Hang Seng Index, down 5.2 percent. The
fall took its loss for the month to date to almost 20 percent,
after outperforming the market in October with a gain of 29.5
percent compared with a 13 percent rise on the Hang Seng Index.
In a note on Monday, Credit Suisse analysts said consensus
estimates for mainland developers were still too optimistic
despite a reduction in the last few weeks, maintaining their
underweight rating on the sector.
"The magnitude and duration of the current sector downturn
should be more than in 2008," they wrote in the report, adding
that listed property companies were heavily exposed to regions
that saw the biggest price declines in the physical market such
as the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim and Chongqing.
Shares of other Chinese property developers also took a
beating, with Longfor Properties Co Ltd down 9.8
percent in midday volume that exceeded its 30-day average.
WEAKNESS IN CYCLICALS WEIGHS ON SHANGHAI
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at
2,407.7 points by midday, with cyclicals such as financials and
resources-related names retreating as midday A-share turnover
slumped to its lowest in a month.
ICBC was also the top drag on the Shanghai
benchmark, losing 0.9 percent, but bigger losses were seen in
smaller rivals such as Industrial Bank Co Ltd, which
lost 1.1 percent.
Coal producers were also weak. Industry leading China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd bled 1.4 percent, while
smaller rival China Coal Energy Co Ltd lost 1.7
percent.
The A-share listing of China Shenhua has lost 7.7 percent
since hitting its highest in three months on Nov 15.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)