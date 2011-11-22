(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1 pct, poised for sixth straight loss

* Shanghai Composite down 0.9 pct, set for 5th losing session

* Chinese coal issues weak, rotational selling in HK - dealer

* Turnover improves from Monday, but still weak

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 22 Hong Kong and China shares extended their decline on Tuesday, dragged down by materials-related stocks as investors rotated selling in cyclical sectors with risk aversion staying high in global markets.

A fresh bout of strength in defensive stocks as fears lingered over sovereign debt problems on both sides of the Atlantic suggested investors are willing to pay a premium for safety with a global recession appearing imminent.

"There's some rotational selling today. Some investors are taking profit on sectors that have done better, but most are just waiting for a fresh catalyst on which to trade," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

In another measure of negative sentiment, local media in Hong Kong reported on Tuesday that the retail portion of PCCW Ltd's up to $1.4 billion HKT Trust initial public offering was only half covered when applications closed on Monday..

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.98 percent at 18,047.54 at the midday trading break, poised to decline for a sixth consecutive day and taking the benchmark below a chart gap that formed between the high of Oct. 21 at about 18,082 and the low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.

Support is next seen at 17,782, the low on Oct. 20, with the Hang Seng Index approaching oversold levels on the charts. The loss on the day so far pushed the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) value below 30.

The benchmark is close to posting its longest losing streak since August, when it hit a 2011 low, the first of two selloffs in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard landing for China's economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.9 percent at 2,392.5 points by midday, poised for its fifthstraight losing session, with PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd among the top drags.

Turnover at midday in Hong Kong and Shanghai increased marginally from Monday, but remained much lower than levels seen accompanying steep index movements in October.

COAL LEADS LOSSES IN RESOURCES

Weakness in Chinese coal plays weighed heavily in Hong Kong. China Coal Energy Co Ltd was the top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components, down 4.5 percent.

China Coal is down 8.6 percent in November to date, compared with China Resources Land Ltd, down 14.4 percent and trading at 8.7 times its 12-month forward earnings -- still higher than peers in the sector, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

China Coal is trading at 9.1 times forward 12-month earnings. Larger peer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gained 16.5 percent in October and is trading at 11 times after losing more than 8 percent in November to date.

Both companies could stay in focus as Chinese spot thermal coal prices fall for a second week, with mainland coastal utilities having already wrapped up their seasonal thermal coal stockpiling purchases. (Editing by Chris Lewis)