* HSI down 1 pct, poised for sixth straight loss
* Shanghai Composite down 0.9 pct, set for 5th losing
session
* Chinese coal issues weak, rotational selling in HK -
dealer
* Turnover improves from Monday, but still weak
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 22 Hong Kong and China
shares extended their decline on Tuesday, dragged down by
materials-related stocks as investors rotated selling in
cyclical sectors with risk aversion staying high in global
markets.
A fresh bout of strength in defensive stocks as fears
lingered over sovereign debt problems on both sides of the
Atlantic suggested investors are willing to pay a premium for
safety with a global recession appearing imminent.
"There's some rotational selling today. Some investors are
taking profit on sectors that have done better, but most are
just waiting for a fresh catalyst on which to trade," said
Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich
Securities.
In another measure of negative sentiment, local media in
Hong Kong reported on Tuesday that the retail portion of PCCW
Ltd's up to $1.4 billion HKT Trust initial public
offering was only half covered when applications closed on
Monday..
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.98 percent at
18,047.54 at the midday trading break, poised to decline for a
sixth consecutive day and taking the benchmark below a chart gap
that formed between the high of Oct. 21 at about 18,082 and the
low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.
Support is next seen at 17,782, the low on Oct. 20, with the
Hang Seng Index approaching oversold levels on the charts. The
loss on the day so far pushed the 14-day relative strength index
(RSI) value below 30.
The benchmark is close to posting its longest losing streak
since August, when it hit a 2011 low, the first of two selloffs
in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard landing for
China's economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.9 percent at
2,392.5 points by midday, poised for its fifthstraight losing
session, with PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd among the top drags.
Turnover at midday in Hong Kong and Shanghai increased
marginally from Monday, but remained much lower than levels seen
accompanying steep index movements in October.
COAL LEADS LOSSES IN RESOURCES
Weakness in Chinese coal plays weighed heavily in Hong Kong.
China Coal Energy Co Ltd was the top percentage loser
among Hang Seng Index components, down 4.5 percent.
China Coal is down 8.6 percent in November to date, compared
with China Resources Land Ltd, down 14.4 percent and
trading at 8.7 times its 12-month forward earnings -- still
higher than peers in the sector, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data.
China Coal is trading at 9.1 times forward 12-month
earnings. Larger peer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
gained 16.5 percent in October and is trading at 11 times after
losing more than 8 percent in November to date.
Both companies could stay in focus as Chinese spot thermal
coal prices fall for a second week, with mainland coastal
utilities having already wrapped up their seasonal thermal coal
stockpiling purchases.
