(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.9 pct with materials stocks leading slide

* Shanghai Composite down 0.3 pct as financial shares weigh

HONG KONG, Nov 23 Hong Kong and China shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by materials and finance-related stocks as investors rotated selling and took profit in cyclical sectors with risk aversion staying high in global markets.

Hong Kong stocks slid below a psychological support of about 18,000 after a steep fall in HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, which slumped in November to 48, a low not seen since March 2009.

"Though a less than 50 figure was expected, it suggested that China is no exception and is being hit by the euro crisis and global uncertainty," said Conita Hung, head of equity research at Delta Asia Financial Group. "The worst is yet to come."

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.85 percent at 17,913.47 at the midday trading break, with brokers expecting the index could test support at around 17,800 as investors were still waiting for direction in relatively thin turnover. The index ended up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

China Coal led falls, losing 4.4 percent, Chalco fell 4.1 percent, and China Shenhua was down 3.6 percent.

Also under pressure was PCCW Ltd, which fell 4.3 percent to its lowest in more than four weeks after its spinoff HKT Trust priced its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of indicative range as global market turmoil dented demand.

CHINA SLIDES AS FINANCIAL ISSUES WEIGH

China's main stock index fell 0.3 percent by midday, dragged down by financial shares on worries China may be edging towards an economic hard landing after the PMI data.

"The data really hurts investor confidence," said Chen Yi, an analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai. "It also shows the economy is in a downtrend."

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,404.8 points, after a 0.1 percent decline on Tuesday, while the financial sub-index dropped 1 percent.

"FX purchase position data has shown a capital outflow, raising the prospect of fund flows from the financial sector," Chen said. "Overseas institutions have also sold a lot of bank shares in the Hong Kong market."

Haitong Securities was among the sector's biggest losers, dropping 3.9 percent, while Shanxi Securities fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)