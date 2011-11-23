(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1.9 pct with materials stocks leading slide
* Shanghai Composite down 0.3 pct as financial shares weigh
HONG KONG, Nov 23 Hong Kong and China
shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by materials and
finance-related stocks as investors rotated selling and took
profit in cyclical sectors with risk aversion staying high in
global markets.
Hong Kong stocks slid below a psychological support of about
18,000 after a steep fall in HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's
industrial activity, which slumped in November to 48, a low not
seen since March 2009.
"Though a less than 50 figure was expected, it suggested
that China is no exception and is being hit by the euro crisis
and global uncertainty," said Conita Hung, head of equity
research at Delta Asia Financial Group. "The worst is yet to
come."
The Hang Seng Index was down 1.85 percent at
17,913.47 at the midday trading break, with brokers expecting
the index could test support at around 17,800 as investors were
still waiting for direction in relatively thin turnover. The
index ended up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
China Coal led falls, losing 4.4 percent, Chalco
fell 4.1 percent, and China Shenhua was down
3.6 percent.
Also under pressure was PCCW Ltd, which fell 4.3
percent to its lowest in more than four weeks after its spinoff
HKT Trust priced its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of indicative
range as global market turmoil dented demand.
CHINA SLIDES AS FINANCIAL ISSUES WEIGH
China's main stock index fell 0.3 percent by midday, dragged
down by financial shares on worries China may be edging towards
an economic hard landing after the PMI data.
"The data really hurts investor confidence," said Chen Yi,
an analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai. "It also shows
the economy is in a downtrend."
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped to
2,404.8 points, after a 0.1 percent decline on Tuesday, while
the financial sub-index dropped 1 percent.
"FX purchase position data has shown a capital outflow,
raising the prospect of fund flows from the financial sector,"
Chen said. "Overseas institutions have also sold a lot of bank
shares in the Hong Kong market."
Haitong Securities was among the sector's
biggest losers, dropping 3.9 percent, while Shanxi Securities
fell 2 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok, Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong;
Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)