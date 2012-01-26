(Corrects second paragraph to say four sessions of gains, not five)

* HSI up 1.2 pct, HSCE up 1.9 pct

* Resources, shippers strong after Fed comment

* Investors hedging against FX weakness - analyst

* Li Ning hits highest in more than four months

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 26 Hong Kong shares started the Year of the Dragon stronger on Thursday, lifted by fresh buying in commodities-related stocks and outperforming Asian peers on pent up demand after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday.

The Hang Seng Index, looking poised to extend a four-session winning streak, was up 1.16 percent at 20,342.71 at midday. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 1.94 percent.

"There looks to be some fresh buying into commodities-related stocks, but it isn't quite risk on," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "Commodities are seen as a hedge against any weakness in the currency markets, especially after Bernanke's statement last night."

The U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on Wednesday raised the prospect of further quantitative easing after Ben Bernanke said the Fed was ready to offer the U.S. economy additional stimuli to spur growth, a comment that weighed on the dollar, while boosting growth-sensitive stocks.

Shippers were strong, with China Shipping Development Co Ltd surging 5.4 percent in midday volume almost twice its 30-day average. Li & Fung Ltd, a major supplier of merchandise to U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, gained 3.5 percent.

Zijin Mining Co Ltd, China's largest goldminer, jumped 4.1 percent, tracking rising gold prices that hit the highest in more than a month on Thursday.

The 20,975-21,017 range, highs in September and August last year respectively, could serve as stiff resistance on the charts for the Hang Seng Index. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

Financial markets in mainland China are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday this week and will resume trading on Jan. 31.

LI NING AT 4-MONTH HIGH

Li Ning Co Ltd extended strong gains after U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital and Singapore sovereign fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd announced last Friday that it would invest about $115 million in the Chinese sportwear maker through a convertible bond.

This is seen giving much needed capital to a company whose stock fell more than 60 percent last year.

On Thursday, it was among the top percentage gainers in Hong Kong, up 11.1 percent in almost five times its 30-day average volume at midday, hitting the highest since September last year.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Li Ning is trading at a 43.7 percent discount to its historical forward 12-month earnings and a 74 percent discount from its historical forward price-to-book multiple.

On average, four of 18 analysts have trimmed their earnings per share estimates by an average of about 18 percent on the stock since Jan. 20, according to StarMine data. (Editing by Chris Lewis)