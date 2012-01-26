(Corrects second paragraph to say four sessions of gains, not
five)
* HSI up 1.2 pct, HSCE up 1.9 pct
* Resources, shippers strong after Fed comment
* Investors hedging against FX weakness - analyst
* Li Ning hits highest in more than four months
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 26 Hong Kong shares started
the Year of the Dragon stronger on Thursday, lifted by fresh
buying in commodities-related stocks and outperforming Asian
peers on pent up demand after a three-day Lunar New Year
holiday.
The Hang Seng Index, looking poised to extend a
four-session winning streak, was up 1.16 percent at 20,342.71 at
midday. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong gained 1.94 percent.
"There looks to be some fresh buying into
commodities-related stocks, but it isn't quite risk on," said
Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich
Securities. "Commodities are seen as a hedge against any
weakness in the currency markets, especially after Bernanke's
statement last night."
The U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on Wednesday raised the
prospect of further quantitative easing after Ben Bernanke said
the Fed was ready to offer the U.S. economy additional stimuli
to spur growth, a comment that weighed on the dollar, while
boosting growth-sensitive stocks.
Shippers were strong, with China Shipping Development Co Ltd
surging 5.4 percent in midday volume almost twice its
30-day average. Li & Fung Ltd, a major supplier of
merchandise to U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, gained 3.5 percent.
Zijin Mining Co Ltd, China's largest goldminer,
jumped 4.1 percent, tracking rising gold prices that hit the
highest in more than a month on Thursday.
The 20,975-21,017 range, highs in September and August last
year respectively, could serve as stiff resistance on the charts
for the Hang Seng Index. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of
a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.
Financial markets in mainland China are shut for the Lunar
New Year holiday this week and will resume trading on Jan. 31.
LI NING AT 4-MONTH HIGH
Li Ning Co Ltd extended strong gains after U.S.
private equity fund TPG Capital and Singapore sovereign
fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd
announced last Friday that it would invest about $115 million in
the Chinese sportwear maker through a convertible
bond.
This is seen giving much needed capital to a company whose
stock fell more than 60 percent last year.
On Thursday, it was among the top percentage gainers in Hong
Kong, up 11.1 percent in almost five times its 30-day average
volume at midday, hitting the highest since September last year.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Li Ning is trading at
a 43.7 percent discount to its historical forward 12-month
earnings and a 74 percent discount from its historical forward
price-to-book multiple.
On average, four of 18 analysts have trimmed their earnings
per share estimates by an average of about 18 percent on the
stock since Jan. 20, according to StarMine data.
