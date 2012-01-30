(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.3 pct
* Losses limited by technical support
* Dashed expectations of RRR cut in China weigh on banks
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 30 Hong Kong and China
shares were weaker on Monday, with Chinese banks among the top
drags after an expected reserve ratio requirement cut by Beijing
over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday failed to materialise.
However, losses on benchmark indexes in both markets were
limited by chart support levels, with the Shanghai Composite
Index staying above 2,300 points. By the midday trading
break, the index was down 0.3 percent at 2,311.7.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong shed 1.22 percent, while the broader Hang
Seng Index was down 0.49 percent at 20,401.32, holding
above 20,301 -- the top end of a gap that opened up between Jan.
20 and 26.
"Weaker-than-expected U.S. data last Friday is not helping.
Investors are also watching what happens with Greece and whether
the debt swap deal will pan out," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Holdings.
A report of slower-than-expected annualised 2.8 percent
growth in the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter, albeit the
fastest quarterly rate in 1-1/2 years, hit exporters hard, with
Li & Fung Ltd down 3 percent.
The mainland's three biggest lenders were the top drags on
the Hang Seng Index, although there were signs that China's
central bank could continue to inject funds this week via the
open market instead of cutting reserve ratios.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost
1.6 percent, while Bank of China Ltd declined 1.8
percent. China Construction Bank Corp slid 1.3
percent, off its highest since August last year.
Despite jumping more than 13 percent in January to date, CCB
has come under heavy short-selling interest, accounting for no
less than 14 percent of its daily turnover since Jan. 9.
FINANCIALS, PROPERTY LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER
In Shanghai, financials were broadly weaker with the
financial sub-index down 0.8 percent. ICBC
and Bank of China each lost 0.7 percent and were
among the top drags.
Mainland Chinese markets reopened on Monday after a
week-long holiday, with Premier Wen Jiabao offering reassurances
that government debt in the world's second-largest economy was
at an "overall safe and controllable" level.
In a report carried by Chinese media on Monday, Wen said
funding for key projects would be ensured and applying the
brakes to the problem would be done in a way to avoid systemic
risks.
Investors have been worried by the scale of debt built up by
local governments, and some fear it could threaten the stability
of the domestic banking system. The fears also stemmed from the
impact of Beijing's monetary tightening measures on the property
sector.
On Monday, the central bank said Chinese banks had extended
a total of 1.26 trillion yuan ($199.4 billion) in new loans to
property developers and home buyers in 2011, down 38 percent
from 2010.
Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd and China Vanke
Co Ltd, among the largest mainland developers, were
down 2 and 2.3 percent, respectively.
