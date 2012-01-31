(Updates to midday)

HONG KONG, Jan 31 Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index poised at midday for its best January showing since 1996, but further upside is expected to be capped going into earnings season after several profit warnings from mainland companies.

Mainland Chinese markets were also firmer at midday, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.19 percent after a volatile morning session in which A-share turnover in Shanghai neared January lows.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index was up 0.71 percent at 20,304.48, with resistance seen at the 200-day moving average at about 20,586.

The Hang Seng Index is up 10.1 percent this month, while the China Enterprises Index is up 12.8 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index has gained 4.1 percent.

Profit warnings from a slew of Chinese material and power companies tempered gains, with Angang Steel Co Ltd bleeding 10.9 percent in Hong Kong and 3.6 percent in Shenzhen after it forecast a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($347 million) for 2011.

"We can probably expect several more profit warnings ahead because of economic conditions last year," Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management, told Reuters. "But people generally expect 2012 to be an improvement from 2011, so I don't think the pullback from January's gains will be too dramatic."

China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's biggest mobile phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the Hang Seng Index's top boost, up 1.5 percent to a near four-month high.

Apple Inc may add China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Mobile as iPhone distributors over the next year, Morgan Stanley said in a note late on Monday.

Tencent Holdings Ltd gained 2.5 percent, extending gains on the back of Facebook's impending initial public offering, which is seen as an possible indicator of strong investor appetites for the Chinese internet sector.

SHANGHAI CAPPED AT 2,300

The Shanghai Composite Index was at 2,289.4 points by midday, just shy of the critical 2,300-2,320 chart resistance that provided support on at least three occasions since July 2010 until that support was broken in mid-December.

Gains were led by energy plays such as PetroChina Co Ltd , China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , and top coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd .

In a sign of the adverse market conditions despite the Shanghai Composite's first monthly gain in three, China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, slashed its initial public offering by 75 percent to as much as $790 million.

"It has a lot to do with market conditions right now. That the company chose to launch its IPO despite the adverse conditions suggests it could be quite urgently seeking extra funds, which makes it even more unattractive," said Chen Yi, an analyst with Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

Mainland initial public offerings are typically priced at a premium over their overseas counterparts, with the companies valuations inflated as a result of limited supply due to stringent government approval procedures.

That could soon change, with China's securities regulator reportedly studying measures to allow market forces to play a bigger role in initial public offerings, responding to Premier Wen Jiaobao's call for further liberalisation of the current system, according to the official Shanghai Securities News. (Editing by Chris Lewis)