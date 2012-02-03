(Updates to midday)

* HSI, Shanghai Composite each down 0.1 pct

* Losses limited by chart levels, low turnover

* Investors rotating into cyclicals from defensives - CICC

* Wynn Macau slumps after disappointing Q4 profit

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 3 Hong Kong and China shares were weaker at midday in thin Friday trade, but losses on the benchmark indexes were limited by chart support levels with investors cautious ahead of fresh U.S. employment data later in the day.

While the Hang Seng Index is set for its fifth-straight weekly gain, the Shanghai Composite Index , which only resumed trading on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, is poised for its first weekly loss in three trading weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.07 percent at 2,310.87 at the midday trading break, holding at the 2,300-2,320 level that had limited its rise since the start of the year.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.1 percent to 20,719.23, moving in a narrow 110-point intraday range and staying above its 200-day moving average, now seen at about 20,511.5, which it broke above on Thursday.

"The consolidation we are seeing today is reasonable after the strong moves up in both markets yesterday," CICC global equity strategist Hong Hao told Reuters.

"Investors have been rotating from defensive sectors into financials and cyclicals on their low valuations, since earnings expectations have now been revised quite adequately," he said, adding that "some investors are expecting another cut in reserve requirements by Beijing in the next few days."

China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's largest cell phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, down 1.3 percent. Smaller rival China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd was down 1.5 percent.

China Unicom, which surged 47 percent in 2011 as the broader market plunged 20 percent with investors preferring the relative safety of its steady earnings, is down more than 5 percent on the week. China Mobile is down 0.1 percent.

China Unicom is trading at 24.8 times forward 12-month earnings, which is more than 41 percent above its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

This suggests the stock could now be seen as relatively expensive, with the macro outlook expected to improve later this year.

Wynn Macau Ltd dropped 4.3 percent in midday volume that exceeded its 30-day average after posting a 14.9 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, which fell under expectations.

SHANGHAI WEAKER ON PROFIT TAKING

In Shanghai, investors took profit on some outperforming large caps this week. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd were among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite, down 1.5 and 0.2 percent respectively.

Limiting losses were Chinese shippers, which extended gains on Beijing's ban of large ships. China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd gained 2.8 percent. It has gained almost 5 percent this week, poised for a third straight weekly gain.

China's ban on large ships was limited to Vale SA's giant iron ore vessels, shipping sources said on Thursday, clearing up confusion in the maritime community as to whether new government regulations could cover other smaller ships.

Zijin Mining Co Ltd , the mainland's largest gold miner, rose 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 0.3 percent in Hong Kong after reporting on Friday an estimated 5.8 billion yuan ($919.58 million) profit for 2011, up 20 percent from the prior year. (Editing by Chris Lewis)