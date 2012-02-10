(Updates to close)
* Hang Send down 1.1 pct, stubborn resistance at 21,000
* Shanghai Comp up 0.1 pct, property stocks rise
* Alibaba Group may take HK-listed unit private
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Feb 10 China shares edged
higher on Friday, led by property stocks on expectations some
curbs on the sector may be eased, while Hong Kong shares slipped
on profit-booking in energy and financial stocks that had
recorded strong gains earlier this year.
Disappointing trade data from China for January also added
to the weakness in Hong Kong, as the magnitude of fall in
imports raised concerns demand may be weaker than previously
thought even allowing for Lunar New Year factory shutdowns.
On Friday, the Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent to
20,783.86, retreating from its 250-day moving average at about
21,012. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.1 percent
to finish at 2,352, off its 100-day moving average, seen at
around 2,359.
Both indexes gained this week, with the Hang Seng rising
for a sixth week and the Shanghai Composite rising for a fourth.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index are up
7 and almost 13 percent respectively this year to date after a
dismal 2011 in which they shaved about a fifth of their value.
Data on China bank loans released after markets closed on
Friday may weigh on sentiment next week. Chinese banks lent
738.1 billion yuan ($117.3 billion) worth of new loans in the
first month of 2012, weaker than the expected 1 trillion yuan.
Property shares on the mainland rose on a report that a
Chinese third-tier city in eastern Anhui province has relaxed
some restrictions on home purchases, a second positive
development after Beijing committed to assisting first-time home
buyers on Tuesday.
The Shanghai property sub-index rose 3 percent on
Friday.
Beijing's move "reflects that the administrative tightening
policy on the local property market might have peaked, even
though it is still uncertain when the tightening policy on the
overall property market will ease," Julius Baer Greater China
equity analysts said in a note to clients.
Poly Real Estate rose 3.3 percent, bringing its
weekly gain to 2.2 percent. The sector was hit earlier this week
by slumping sales figures from Shenzhen-listed China Vanke
, the country's largest developer by sales.
In Hong Kong, Evergrande rose 3 percent in more
than twice its 30-day volume, while China Resources Land
gained 0.5 percent.
But a Hong Kong-based trader said he remains negative on the
sector, suggesting that Chinese buyers are aware of the
oversupply and are happy to wait for prices to drop further.
HONG KONG BANKS, ENERGY SHARES SLIP
In Hong Kong, China bank and energy shares dropped on Friday
as the higher-than-expected inflation in January has reduced
expectations of a reserve ratio cut.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and
China Construction Bank (CCB) each slipped more than 2
percent, while PetroChina lost 1.9 percent.
Bank of Communications lost 5 percent after IFR
reported late on Thursday that China's fifth-largest bank by
assets, plans to raise 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) through a
private share placement to meet stricter bank capital
requirements.
Shares of Alibaba.com remained suspended in Hong Kong,
pending an announcement from parent Alibaba Group. Sources told
Reuters that the parent may take the Hong Hong-listed unit
private and is working with Yahoo on an asset-swap deal.
Traders are on the lookout for an index rebalancing
announcement for the Hang Seng as well as the China Enterprises
Index that was expected after the market close.
According to BNP Paribas, Macau gaming counters Sands China
and Wynn Macau are likely candidates for inclusion into the Hang
Seng Index, marking the first time the fast-growing casino
industry will find representation.
The addition of either company would spark a rush from
passive investors such as exchange-traded funds which track
indexes to buy the shares.
