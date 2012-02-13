* Hang Seng Index up 0.5 pct, still below 21,000
* Shanghai Composite flat as banks recover early losses
* Developers on backfoot as investors take profit
* China Yurun off more than 20 pct after profit warning
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Hong Kong shares rose on
Monday as Greek passage of an austerity bill liftedappetites for
risky assets in Asia, although underperformance in Chinese
developers due to concern their 2012 rally has been overdone led
Shanghai to close flat.
Greece approved the deeply unpopular austerity bill to help
secure a second bailout, even as riots in central Athens and
violence across the country raised doubts about implementation
of the approved spending cuts.
Asian markets posted modest gains on the news, extending
their bright start to the year. However, turnover declined from
last week, suggesting that some players were cautious about
chasing the rally further.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent on Monday,
taking its gain this year to 13.3 percent.
On Monday, the HSI ended at 20,887.4, held below the 21,000
level at which it faltered four times last week and which is the
index's current 250-day moving average.
"We are about to enter reporting season in earnest, which
will be the key to breaking above 21,000," said a Hong
Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
Short-selling picked up in the morning session as the index
approached 21,000 as traders bet that the stiff resistance will
hold again. Short-selling rose to 8.3 percent of total turnover
in the morning session on the Hong Kong exchange, markedly
higher than the prior week.
Chinese companies are due to report full-year 2011 results
later this month and in March. So far, investors have shown
little tolerance for profit-warnings, underscoring their
skittishness despite healthy stock gains this year.
In the latest such move, China Yurun Food Group,
which warned of a steep profit decline, lost more than 20
percent of its market value on Monday. That wiped out two-thirds
of the gains since mid-December.
But gains in Chinese banks, which carry the biggest weight
as a group on Hong Kong's benchmark, helped offset those losses,
with China Construction Bank Corp up 1.3 percent.
Comments by Premier Wen Jiabao in state media that China
will start to fine-tune economic policies in the first quarter
probably helped financials on the day, traders said.
Banks also recovered from early losses in Shanghai, helping
the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index to reverse an
early 1.7 percent fall and close flat.
PROPERTY TAKES A STEP BACK
Chinese real estate companies were on the backfoot after
reports that the city of Wuhu in Anhui province had rolled back
housing subsidies announced just last week.
The move was taken by traders and analysts to mean that
Beijing was not going to loosen its stance on property prices
any time soon despite selective easing in other areas of the
economy under duress such as small and medium enterprises.
Hopes that China would take a step back from its aggressive
stance to rein in property prices have fueled a rally in real
estate stocks over the past five weeks despite weakening sales
numbers.
"It's a bit of a tug of war between those who think the
rally is too sharp and those who have not bought into the
sector," said CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets property analyst Nicole
Wong.
The sharp rally in the sector after a dismal 2011 has seen
shares of Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd more than
double from their lows last October.
On Monday, Evergrande lost 6.9 percent. Larger rivals China
Overseas Land & Investment Ltd fell 4.8 percent and
China Resources Land Ltd dropped 5.8 percent.
In Shanghai, Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd
slipped 3.1 percent, while Shenzen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd
fell 1.9 percent.
The Shanghai property sub-index fell 1.76 percent on
the day, cutting its year-to-date gains to 6.9 percent.
In Hong Kong, the sub-index of property stocks is up
14.6 percent this year, more than one percentage point better
than the broader Hang Seng.
(Additional reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)