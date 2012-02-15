(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 2 pct, highest in more than five months

* Shanghai Composite up 0.9 pct, above 100-day MA

* HK developers strong, rotational buying seen - fund manager

* Gains accelerate after China c.bank reiterates Europe commitment

* Financials, energy plays extend advance

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, with strength in local property developers and Chinese banks guiding the Hang Seng Index above its 250-day moving average and helping the benchmark reach the highest in more than five months.

Traders said gains accelerated after mid-morning China's central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, said Beijing would continue to invest in euro zone government debt, triggering more short-covering.

Mainland markets were also stronger, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.86 percent at 2,364.92 at midday, moving above its 100-day moving average at 2,354.4. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong rose 2.19 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.97 percent at 21,330.65, poised for a third straight gain and moving above its 250-day moving average, a level at which it has struggled for more than a week and currently at 20,980.7.

Turnover at midday was higher on both bourses. A-share turnover in Shanghai was the highest since Friday, while turnover in Hong Kong neared a 2-1/2 month high.

"Strength in Hong Kong developers is down to investors rotating into the sector, which has been a relative laggard so far this year," said Alex Wong, director of asset management at Ample Finance.

Asian markets were stronger on Wednesday, led by Japan after fresh steps by the Bank of Japan to expanded its asset-buying programme the day before and to set an inflation target to pull the economy out of deflation.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the Hang Seng Index's biggest component, rose 1.6 percent, spurred by an expected commitment by Greek leaders to the country's international lenders that would avoid a messy default.

Hong Kong developers extended gains, partly on a short squeeze. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd rose 4.3 percent, in midday volume nearly twice its 30-day average, to the highest since August last year.

Despite gaining 3.5 percent on Tuesday, short-selling interest in SHK accounted for more than 12 percent of its total turnover, the highest since Jan. 30.

Before Tuesday, SHK was up 12.8 percent in the year to date. Among other Hang Seng Index components, Cosco Pacific Ltd was up 36.1 percent and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd was up 27.3 percent over the same period.

SHK is now up almost 22 percent this year.

FINANCIALS, MATERIALS LIFT SHANGHAI

Chinese financials were strong in Hong Kong and mainland markets. China's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 0.5 percent in Shanghai and 3.5 percent in Hong Kong.

Comments by China's central bank governor improved sentiment and eased some lingering uncertainty over the European debt crisis, lifting growth-sensitive sectors.

The Shanghai materials sub-index was a relative outperformer, up 0.6 percent. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, the mainland's largest producer of the metal, was up 3.3 percent.

If the benchmark indexes finish the session above their respective long-term resistance levels, it would mark the first time that the Hang Seng Index has closed above its 250-day moving average since July last year. For the Shanghai Composite Index, it would be the first instance since May 10 last year that it closed above its 100-day moving average.

Insurers and brokerages, seen as barometers of the mainland Chinese stock markets given their large investment and involvement, were strong as a result.

In Shanghai, Ping An Insurance and Citic Securities Co Ltd gained 2 and 2.5 percent respectively. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)