By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 16 Hong Kong and China shares retreated on Thursday, as investors took profit on Chinese banks and growth-sensitive sectors that led strong gains on Wednesday, but the benchmark indexes remained above the technical levels they cleared on Wednesday.

Mainland Chinese markets, heavily influenced by money flows, fell back from earlier mild gains after data released mid-morning showed that foreign direct investment in China declined for a third straight month.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.18 percent at midday, but stayed above its 100-day moving average, which it closed above for the first time since May on Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong declined 1.12 percent.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6 percent at 21,235.98 by the midday trading break, still higher than its 250-day moving average, which it closed above on Wednesday for the first time since July last year.

The Hang Seng Index is up more than 15 percent this year after slumping 20 percent last year, but market watchers suggested the rally was being sustained by hot money inflows chasing last year's laggard sectors.

"I don't think investors are looking to hedge against a sudden pull back just yet," Alan Lam, Greater China equity analyst at Julius Baer, told Reuters. "They might have been a bit too bearish last year and are playing catch up this year, but with inflows likely to persist in the near future, there could be some more upside."

Citic Pacific Ltd, China's biggest steel producer, topped percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components, down 2.9 percent.

Chinese banks were broadly weaker, with China Construction Bank Corp among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index, down 1.1 percent. Bank of China Ltd fell 1.2 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost 0.4 percent.

An mainland newspaper reported on Thursday that China's banks must give regulators a fresh assessment of local government loan exposures by the end of March, and they will be allowed to extend maturities once for a maximum of five years on any bad debts.

Another mainland news outlet reported on Thursday that China's top four state banks had extended 30 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) in new local currency loans in the first 12 days of February, citing an unidentified authoritative source.

RESOURCES WEAK IN SHANGHAI, HONG KONG

Energy stocks were standout underperformers In Shanghai. The energy sub-index was down 0.7 percent, and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was the top drag on the Shanghai Composite Index, down 1.1 percent.

Gold counters were also weaker as gold prices edged lower on Wednesday. China's biggest gold miner, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd lost 0.7 percent, while Zhongjin Gold Corp Ltd slid 1.6 percent.

Gold and other metals producers were also among the top losers in Hong Kong. Zijin skidded 3.6 percent, while Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd lost 2.5 percent.

In its monetary policy implemention report for the fourth quarter of 2011 released late on Wednesday, the Chinese central bank said it would use a mix of policy tools, including interest rates, to maintain reasonable credit growth while keeping a lid on inflation.

China still needed to prevent a rebound in consumer price inflation even as growth of the world's second-largest economy slows, the People's Bank of China said on Wednesday, suggesting further policy easing would be gradual. (Editing by Chris Lewis)