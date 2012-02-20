(Updates to mid-morning)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 20 Hong Kong and China shares gained ground on Monday morning after Beijing cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Saturday for the second time in more than two months, but the benchmark indexes fell back from early highs.

Turnover was modestly higher than Friday in the first hour of trade on both bourses, suggesting investors remain prudent about Beijing's latest move, seen more an attempt to support credit creation rather than a move away from its "prudent" monetary policy position.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.2 percent at 2,386 points at 0242 GMT, drifting lower after opening at 2,388, short of its 125-day moving average at 2,390 seen as the next major chart resistance.

"Financials are having the bigger impact today, but reactions are quite muted, partly because money supply conditions remain comparatively tight," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based equity analyst with Haitong Securities. "Retail investors in mainland markets have been battered for the last two years; it will take more and perhaps a while longer for confidence to be restored."

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was up 1.5 percent and the broader Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent.

Both indexes opened above the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year, seen at around 21,725.6, but the Hang Seng Index was slightly below that at about 21,702.7.

Chinese financials were the biggest boosts in both markets. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 2 percent in Hong Kong.

The sub-index of Chinese financials listed in Hong Kong was a standout outperformer, up 2.2 percent, while growth-sensitive energy and material sectors joined financials as the stronger performers in Shanghai.

The Chinese central bank last cut reserve requirements after markets closed on Nov. 30 last year. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent as a result, and the China Enterprises Index soared 8.1 percent on Dec. 1, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 5.6 percent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)