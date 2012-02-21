(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct
* Turnover picked up, bounced off lows after Greek deal
* Oil majors drag amid escalating oil prices
* Sands China hurt by CLSA downgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Hong Kong and China
shares drifted lower on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in Chinese
oil majors and as investors locked in profit after their recent
outperformance on fears that escalating oil prices could hurt
earnings performance.
The markets saw a brief respite, bouncing off the day's lows
as turnover picked up after euro zone finance ministers sealed a
second bailout for Greece that will resolve its immediate
financing needs.
CNOOC Ltd, seen most sensitive to oil prices among
the Chinese oil majors, led percentage losses in the sector in
Hong Kong, with Brent crude futures steady near $120 per barrel
on a cut in Iranian oil supply to China and
Europe.
"If oil prices stay at this level, profits could suffer if
the Chinese government does not relent on its domestic pricing
controls," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong
International Securities.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.37 percent
at 2,354.74 by midday, holding above its 100-day moving average
at 2,349.7.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong lost 0.7 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index was down 0.5 percent at 21,324, retreating further
from 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug.
4 and 5.
CNOOC was its top drag, down 3.3 percent and poised for a
consecutive straight loss after it opened on Monday at the
highest intraday level since July 20. Still up more than 27
percent in 2012 so far, CNOOC is among the leading lights of a
rally that has lifted the Hang Seng Index 15.6 percent and the
China Enterprises Index 16.6 percent this year.
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were also weakener.
PetroChina slipped 0.9 percent in Hong Kong and 0.8 percent in
Shanghai.
Sinopec slipped 1.9 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in
Shanghai. It has lost 7.3 percent in Hong Kong after a downgrade
from buy to neutral by Citi over the weekend. Citi cut its
target price from HK$10.90 to HK$9.90.
Citi analysts said earnings would struggle to keep up with
its share price, pointing to deteriorating chemical margins and
negative refining margins that will make Sinopec's current
operating environment more challenging in the first half this
year compared with the same time period last year.
Sinopec is trading at HK$8.68 and at 7.5 times forward
12-month earnings, a 9.4 percent discount to its historic
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
This compares with CNOOC, which is trading in Hong Kong at a
forward 12-month earning multiple that is an 11.7 percent
discount to its historic median. In contrast, PetroChina is
trading at 8 percent more than its historical median.
SANDS CHINA HIT BY CLSA DOWNGRADE
Sands China Ltd slipped 3.3 percent to HK$29.75 in
midday volume almost equal its 30-day average after CLSA
downgraded the stock from buy to outperform, while maintaining
its target price at HK$35.50.
CLSA maintains an overweight view on the Macau gaming
sector, with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, which
finished flat at midday, its top pick.
CLSA analysts advised investors to lock in profit on Sands
China. Before Tuesday, its had surged more than 40 percent this
year, following a 28.5 percent gain last year. This compares
with the 15.6 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index in 2012 to
date after a 20 percent slump last year.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)