(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct

* Turnover picked up, bounced off lows after Greek deal

* Oil majors drag amid escalating oil prices

* Sands China hurt by CLSA downgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 21 Hong Kong and China shares drifted lower on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in Chinese oil majors and as investors locked in profit after their recent outperformance on fears that escalating oil prices could hurt earnings performance.

The markets saw a brief respite, bouncing off the day's lows as turnover picked up after euro zone finance ministers sealed a second bailout for Greece that will resolve its immediate financing needs.

CNOOC Ltd, seen most sensitive to oil prices among the Chinese oil majors, led percentage losses in the sector in Hong Kong, with Brent crude futures steady near $120 per barrel on a cut in Iranian oil supply to China and Europe.

"If oil prices stay at this level, profits could suffer if the Chinese government does not relent on its domestic pricing controls," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.37 percent at 2,354.74 by midday, holding above its 100-day moving average at 2,349.7.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 0.7 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent at 21,324, retreating further from 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

CNOOC was its top drag, down 3.3 percent and poised for a consecutive straight loss after it opened on Monday at the highest intraday level since July 20. Still up more than 27 percent in 2012 so far, CNOOC is among the leading lights of a rally that has lifted the Hang Seng Index 15.6 percent and the China Enterprises Index 16.6 percent this year.

PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were also weakener. PetroChina slipped 0.9 percent in Hong Kong and 0.8 percent in Shanghai.

Sinopec slipped 1.9 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai. It has lost 7.3 percent in Hong Kong after a downgrade from buy to neutral by Citi over the weekend. Citi cut its target price from HK$10.90 to HK$9.90.

Citi analysts said earnings would struggle to keep up with its share price, pointing to deteriorating chemical margins and negative refining margins that will make Sinopec's current operating environment more challenging in the first half this year compared with the same time period last year.

Sinopec is trading at HK$8.68 and at 7.5 times forward 12-month earnings, a 9.4 percent discount to its historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

This compares with CNOOC, which is trading in Hong Kong at a forward 12-month earning multiple that is an 11.7 percent discount to its historic median. In contrast, PetroChina is trading at 8 percent more than its historical median.

SANDS CHINA HIT BY CLSA DOWNGRADE

Sands China Ltd slipped 3.3 percent to HK$29.75 in midday volume almost equal its 30-day average after CLSA downgraded the stock from buy to outperform, while maintaining its target price at HK$35.50.

CLSA maintains an overweight view on the Macau gaming sector, with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, which finished flat at midday, its top pick.

CLSA analysts advised investors to lock in profit on Sands China. Before Tuesday, its had surged more than 40 percent this year, following a 28.5 percent gain last year. This compares with the 15.6 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index in 2012 to date after a 20 percent slump last year. (Editing by Chris Lewis)