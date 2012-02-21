(Update to close)
* HSI up 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.8 pct
* Markets bounce off lows after Greek bailout deal
* Financials strong, outweigh Chinese oil weakness
* Sands China slips after CLSA downgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Hong Kong and China
shares reversed early losses to end higher on Tuesday, led by
financial stocks, after euro zone finance ministers sealed a
second bailout for Greece that will resolve its immediate
financing needs.
Chinese oil majors were a drag on both markets on fears that
escalating oil prices could crimp earnings, sparking more
profit-taking after their recent outperformance.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.8 percent
at 2,381.4, its highest close since Dec. 1 but just shy of its
125-day moving average, currently at 2,388.2. A decisive break
of this resistance level could point to further gains.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent, and faces
resistance at 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that opened up
between Aug. 4 and 5, a level it briefly tested on Monday.
"People are selling into strength, trying to lock in some
profits from the outperformers so far. That we bounced off the
day's lows suggests we have support at that level and the rally
could have some more room ahead," said Alex Wong, director of
asset management at Ample Finance.
Much could depend on the HSBC China flash purchasing
managers' index (PMI) for February, the earliest indicator of
factory activity in the mainland, scheduled for Wednesday, which
will give investors fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
Hang Seng Index's biggest weighted component, gained 1.3 percent
to HK$71.65, the highest since early August last year. Its next
major target is at HK$73.30, the bottom of a gap that opened up
between Aug. 4 and 5.
Chinese banks were strong in both markets. The mainland's
largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
gained 0.9 percent in Hong Kong and 1.4
percent in Shanghai.
CHINESE OIL MAJORS WEAK FOR SECOND STRAIGHT DAY
Markets were weighed down for much of the day by weakness in
Chinese oil majors.
CNOOC Ltd led percentage losses in the sector in
Hong Kong, down 2.9 percent with Brent crude futures steady near
$120 per barrel on a cut in Iranian oil supply to China and
Europe.
"If oil prices stay at this level, profits could suffer if
the Chinese government does not relent on its domestic pricing
controls," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong
International Securities.
CNOOC has slipped 4.2 percent in the last two days since
opening on Monday at its highest intraday level since July last
year. Still up almost 28 percent in 2012 so far, CNOOC is among
the leading lights of a rally that has lifted the China
Enterprises Index 17.6 percent and the Hang Seng Index 16.5
percent.
PetroChina Co Ltd slipped 0.5 percent
in Hong Kong and 0.3 percent in Shanghai. China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost 1 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.
Sinopec has lost 6.4 percent in Hong Kong in two days after
a downgrade over the weekend by Citibank analysts, who cut its
target price from HK$10.90 to HK$9.90, saying earnings would
struggle to keep up with its share price.
They pointed to deteriorating chemical margins and negative
refining margins that will make Sinopec's current operating
environment more challenging in the first half this year
compared with the same time period last year.
Sands China Ltd slid 3.1 percent to HK$29.80 after
CLSA downgraded the stock from buy to outperform, while
maintaining its target price at HK$35.50, urging investors to
take profit. Before Tuesday, it had surged more than 40 percent
this year, following a 28.5 percent gain last year.
