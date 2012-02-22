(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.1 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.5 pct

* Shanghai Composite above 125-day MA for first time since May

* Chinese developers up on reported Shanghai easing

* Li & Fung down after Wal-Mart results miss expectations

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 22 Hong Kong shares slipped lower on Wednesday, with Li & Fung Ltd weaker after Wal-Mart Stores Inc, one of its key supply chain clients, reported quarterly profit and sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Losses in Hong Kong were stemmed by strength in Chinese developers, which supported broader strength in mainland markets. Official mainland media reported that Shanghai could ease some home purchase restrictions.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.45 percent at 2,392.16 by midday, above its 125-day moving average for the first time since May last year.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland stocks in Hong Kong rose 0.52 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index had inched down 0.08 percent to 21,460.91, well within a narrow range it has traded in the last three sessions.

Chart resistance on the Hang Seng Index is seen at 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year, which it briefly tested on Monday.

"We will see trade remain in the current range for a while longer after the recent rally. Investors are going to be more cautious, picking names that are likely to benefit from Chinese policy moves in a slowing growth environment," said UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research Wang Aochao.

Li & Fung Ltd was among the leading losers in Hong Kong, down 3.7 percent in midday volume almost equal to its 30-day moving average after Wal-Mart, for which it manages supply chains, reported weaker-than-expected earnings.

Wal-Mart price cuts hurt its fourth-quarter profit, reminding investors that steps the world's largest retailer is taking to bring back shoppers do come at a cost. Its forecasts suggest results in this quarter and fiscal year may again disappoint analysts.

Before Wednesday, Li & Fung was up more than 25 percent this year, largely on improving U.S. data, after slumping more than 36 percent in 2011 and underperforming the 20 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index.

DEVELOPERS BUTTRESS MAINLAND GAINS

Chinese property developers, cited by Wang as among the sectors likely to benefit from policy changes, were strong after the Shanghai Securities News reported that non-local residents of Shanghai would qualify to buy second homes once they had held residence in the city for three years.

Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd was up 1.7 percent, while Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd rose 2.3 percent, both in relatively strong volume. The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout outperformer, up 2.4 percent.

In Hong Kong, Agile Property Holdings Ltd jumped 6 percent as investors covered short positions. Short-selling interest averaged about 23 percent of Agile's total turnover in the first two days of the week.

Some market watchers remained cautious. A third-tier Chinese city in eastern Anhui province suspended plans to ease property restrictions last week after receiving bad press, becoming the second city in recent months to rescind plans to support the property market.

Data over the weekend showed China's home prices fell in January from December, the fourth monthly fall in a row and showing that the policy-driven property market downturn was deepening, adding to worries about a hard landing in the world's second-largest economy.

The Chinese property sector has been a prime target in the central government's fight against soaring inflation. While Beijing has ease policy selectively to bolster growth, official rhetoric has been tight-fisted on the property sector. (Editing by Chris Lewis)