* HSI up 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.7 pct

* Chinese automakers strong after Beijing policy move

* Shanghai midday turnover highest in almost a year

* AIA leads gainers in Hong Kong

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 27 Hong Kong and China shares were higher by midday on Monday, led by carmakers after Beijing excluded foreign brands in a preliminary list of vehicle models approved for purchase by state agencies this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.7 percent in the highest midday turnover in almost a year, extending a recent trend that suggests retail investors are chasing gains after steep losses in the last two years.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.26 percent at 21,462.91, still shy of 21,725.6, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 that it briefly tested last Monday.

"It was property last week and automakers today. Mainland investors are chasing momentum right now, eager to make some money and recoup losses of the last two years," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

In Shanghai, Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd, which has lost 54 percent in the last two years, rose by the 10 percent maximum in midday volume more than three times its 30-day average to the highest since early November.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd jumped 5.8 percent in midday volume more than double its 30-day average, while SAIC Motor Corp Ltd rose 1.3 percent.

In Hong Kong, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd was up 7.1 percent and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd gained 4.1 percent, both in midday volume almost equal to their 30-day averages, standing out against lacklustre volume in the broader market.

AIA LIFTS HONG KONG, EARNINGS IN FOCUS

At the start of a busy week for earnings and data from Beijing that could offer fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in the mainland economy, turnover in Hong Kong was relatively lacklustre.

AIA Group Ltd was the top boost on the Hang Seng Index, up 3.7 percent in strong volume, extending recent gains after its 2011 earnings last Friday beat expectations.

Barclays analysts raised their price target for Asia's No.3 insurer from HK$30.40 to HK$32, reiterating their equal weight rating. AIA is currently at HK$29.35.

"There are investors who are covering some short positions in companies reporting earnings this week, after seeing what happened with Esprit and AIA last week," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance's director of asset management.

CLP Holdings Ltd gained 0.3 percent. It reported 2011 net profit during the midday trading break that at HK$9.3 billion, was slightly below a Reuters consensus forecast of HK$9.6 billion.

CLP, along with peers in the Hong Kong utilities sector, was a popular defensive play last year. It gained 4.7 percent in 2011, while the Hang Seng Index slid 20 percent. CLP is up 0.9 percent this year, underperforming the 16.5 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Hang Seng Bank Ltd were both slightly higher ahead of earnings later on Monday, up 0.3 and 0.1 percent, respectively. (Additional reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)