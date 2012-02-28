(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent, China banks help

* Shanghai Composite down 0.4 percent, energy drags

* HSBC down 1.4 percent, checking HSI gains

* Earnings in focus, Sun Hung Kai to report after close

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Feb 28 China shares were slightly lower by midday Tuesday, coming off a more than three-month high as investors locked in gains, while Hong Kong's benchmark index held onto gains supported by banks and local property developers.

The Shanghai Composite Index has enjoyed a six-week gaining streak led by sectors such as oil, materials and infrastructure on steadily rising turnover that suggested domestic investors were returning to the market.

Last week's close above the index's 125-day moving average, a popular indicator on the mainland, prompted calls that the market could continue to rise with expectations of more selective easing and policy support for certain sectors underpinning the move.

On Tuesday, recent outperformers such metals and mining and energy plays led the Shanghai benchmark down 0.39 percent to 2,437.5. PetroChina Co Ltd, down 0.7 percent, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), down 0.5 percent, were the biggest drags on the index.

"I think the consensus is that things need to take a bit of a break," said Christian Keilland, head of trading at BTIG in Hong Kong.

A report that China's banking regulator has allowed banks to make loans to unfinished local government investment projects would ordinarily have provided a boost to the market, but failed to do so indicating a pause to the rally, said Keilland.

While Chinese banks rose, with Bank of Communications Co Ltd up 1.6 percent and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd up 1.2 percent, those gains were not enough to offset weakness in more cyclical sectors such as mining.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd, that has benefited from a rebound in gold prices, lost 2.1 percent, retreating from a 14-week high.

HONG KONG FIRMER DESPITE HSBC DRAG

Shares in Hong Kong were slightly higher, tracking regional markets, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent at 21,302.65 by the midday trading break.

The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was up 0.56 percent led by financials.

Gains by Chinese banks offset weakness in index heavyweight HSBC Holdings Plc, which lost 1.4 percent.

HSBC reported profit for 2011 just shy of $22 billion after the close of Hong Kong's markets on Monday, although its London-listed shares dropped 4 percent partly on higher costs including a $1 billion bump in its wage bill.

HSBC currently trades at about 8.9 times forward 12-month earnings forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, a 25.7 percent discount to their historical median levels.

Corporate earnings are likely to be key factor for investors over the next few weeks as Hong Kong blue-chips announce 2011 results starting with the property sector.

Hong Kong bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd is expected to announce results after market hours on Tuesday.

Over the past three weeks, nine out of 18 analysts have raised their 2012 earnings forecasts for Sun Hung Kai Properties by an average of 1.3 percent. During that period the stock has risen 7.3 percent, according to StarMine.

Developers in Hong Kong have rallied sharply this year, with the sector sub-index up 23.2 percent, beating the broader market's 15.6 percent gain, partly on short-covering as last year's investor bearishness on the sector receded. (Editing by Chris Lewis)